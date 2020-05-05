Facebook Mother's Day sale: the Portal smart display gets a $50 price cut

If you're looking for a last-minute Mother's Day gift, Facebook's Portal smart display is a fantastic option, and lucky for you, it's currently on sale. Starting now through May 10, Facebook's Mother's Day sale gets you a $50 price cut on the Portal lineup, which includes the Portal Mini, Portal, and Portal Plus.



The Portal lineup is part of Facebook's mission to improve video calling by making it completely hands- and distraction-free. Each Portal device allows you to make video calls and features a smart camera that automatically pans and zooms to keep up with the action, allowing you to move and talk freely while always staying in frame. Facebook knows that privacy is a big concern so it's enabled controls that allow you to easily disable the camera and microphone, and video calls are always encrypted.



This is a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smart display and a great gift idea for Mother's Day. Shop Facebook's Portal device deals below and keep in mind, these offers end on May 10, so you should act fast before it's too late.

Facebook Portal deals:

Facebook Portal Mini: $129 $79 at Facebook

For a limited time, you can save $50 on the eight-inch Facebook Portal Mini. The compact smart display works with Amazon Alexa and plays music, makes video calls, displays photos, and more.

View Deal

Facebook Portal: $179 $129 at Facebook

The Portal device gets a $50 price at Facebook's Mother's Day sale. The Alexa-enabled smart camera allows you to make video calls and display photos from Facebook, Instagram, and your phone completely hands-free.

View Deal

Facebook Portal Plus: $279 $229 at Facebook

For a limited time, you can get Facebook's largest portal screen on sale for $229. The 15.6-inch smart camera will automatically widen when someone enters the room to keep everyone in view.

View Deal

You can also see the best Mother's Day flower delivery services and the best Mother's Day Gifts: cheap tech deals you can still get delivered.

You can also shop this Mixbook offer: 50% off your Mother's Day gifts with the latest photo book deals.