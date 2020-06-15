Save $30 on all Portal smart display devices at Facebook's Father's Day sale

If you're looking for a last-minute Father's Day gift, Facebook's Portal smart display is a fantastic option, and lucky for you, it's currently on sale. Facebook's Father Day sale is happening now and includes a $30 discount on all Portal smart display devices for a limited time.

The Portal lineup is part of Facebook's mission to improve video calling by making it completely hands- and distraction-free. Each Portal device allows you to make video calls and features a smart camera that automatically pans and zooms to keep up with the action, allowing you to move and talk freely while always staying in frame. Facebook knows that privacy is a big concern so it's enabled controls that allow you to easily disable the camera and microphone, and video calls are always encrypted.



As we mentioned above, Facebook's Father Day sale allows you to save $30 on all Portal devices, which include the Portal Mini, Portal, and Portal Plus. Facebook's offer ends this Sunday, so you should snag a gift for dad now before it's too late.

Father's Day Facebook Portal deals:

Facebook Portal Mini: $129 $99 at Facebook

For a limited time, you can save $30 on the eight-inch Facebook Portal Mini. The compact smart display works with Amazon Alexa and plays music, makes video calls, displays photos, and more.

Facebook Portal: $179 $149 at Facebook

The Portal device gets a $30 price cut at Facebook's Father's Day sale. The Alexa-enabled smart camera allows you to make video calls and display photos from Facebook, Instagram, and your phone completely hands-free.

Facebook Portal Plus: $279 $249 at Facebook

For a limited time, you can get Facebook's largest portal screen on sale for $249. The 15.6-inch smart camera will automatically widen when someone enters the room to keep everyone in view.

