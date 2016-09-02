5 Best android smart TVs in India under Rs. 50,000

Released in June 2014, along with Android 5.0 Lollipop, Android TV is a smart TV platform by Google. Based on the Android software, these TVs give you easy access to several on-demand services like Netflix, YouTube, Google Play Movies, and BBC iPlayer. What's more, just like your Android smartphones, you can search either by using the voice option or simple typing. You can also play games on your Android TV because they are compatible with several different controllers. The user interface of these TVs is not only recognizable, but also extremely easy to use. Here is a list of the 5 best Android Smart TVs under Rs. 50,000 in India.

1.

Micromax 50K2330UHD - Best in Class

Priced at Rs. 49,990 on Amazon

Micromax, an Indian company, which is renowned for making budget smartphones has ventured into the Smart TV markets today. The Micromax 50K2330UHD is the Smart TV for you, when you are looking for a good Android-based high-resolution TV. This model has everything that you could possibly wish for from a Smart TV, right from 4K resolution and Internet connectivity to large screen size (49 inches) and an expandable memory of 32 GB. This is considered to be the best Android TV in India just under Rs. 50,000.

2.

Toshiba 40L5400 - Lag-free Visual Experience

Priced at Rs. 42,490 online



When you invest in the Toshiba 40L5400 Smart LED TV, you will enjoy a TV experience unlike any before. With its sleek and narrow design, this 40-inch LED TV has a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). This model comes equipped with the Toshiba's famous CEVO engine, which gives you a richer visual experience by perfectly balancing the colour, brightness, as well as the contrast. The Android 4.4 OS in this Smart TV lets you enjoy smoother multitasking and lag-free performance.

3.

Onida LEO40FSAIN/LEO40FAIN - Live Genius Greatness

Priced at Rs. 34,997 on Amazon



The Onida LEO40FAIN has a 40-inch Full HD display and runs on the Android operating system. These Live Genius models of Onida are designed keeping the consumer in mind, so that you can get exactly what you want. Since it is an Android TV, you can download as many applications as you want from the Google Play Store. With its 1 GB DDR3 RAM, 4 GB in-built memory, and a Quad-core processor, even gamers will be able to enjoy their virtual reality without any buffering.

4.

Vu 40K16 - Best Panels for Superior Picture Quality

Priced at Rs. 29,791 on Snapdeal



When you are on a tight budget while buying an Android TV, you will not go wrong when you choose VU 40K16. Vu is an American company based in California that is quite well-known for their Android TVs. The Vu 40K16 is a 40-inch Full HD LED TV and offers you exceptional picture quality. The A+ grade achromatic panel that this Vu model comes equipped with is known to be one of the best panels in the TV industry.

5.

Mitashi MiDE040v02 FS - Economical Multi-tasker

Priced at Rs. 26,999 on Amazon



Running on one of the widely used operating systems in the world, the Android OS, the Mitashi MiDE040v02 allows you to download a variety of apps from the Google Play Store, browse the Internet, talk to your friends on Social Media, as well as play a wide range of games. It offers you a Full HD resolution and provides you with a 3-year comprehensive warranty. Because of its DLED Technology, you can enjoy crystal clear images and vivid colours on its screen.

These Android TVs ensure that you can enjoy multitasking and Google services seamlessly, and that too under Rs. 50,000.