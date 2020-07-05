4th of July TV sale alert: this 50-inch Roku TV is on sale for just $249.99 at Best Buy

The 4th of July TV sales event is a fantastic opportunity to score massive price cuts on top-selling TVs. One of the best deals we've seen is this Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $249.99 (was $299.99). That's a $50 discount and an incredible price for a mid-size 4K TV with smart capabilities.

The Westinghouse smart TV has the Roku TV experience built-in, which allows you to stream content from your favorite apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more. The Ultra HD TV also features a voice remote with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices. You'll also experience a premium viewing experience thanks to the 4K Ultra HD picture quality and Dolby Audio.



Best Buy's 4th of July sale ends tomorrow, so you should take advantage of this incredible bargain now before it's too late.

4th of July TV sale:

Westinghouse 50-inch Smart UHD 4K Roku TV: $29 9.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic deal! You can get the Westinghouse 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $249.99 at Best Buy's 4th of July sale. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in which allows you to stream from apps like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, and more.

View Deal

See more of the best 4th of July sales below that are happening online.

You can see our guide to the best 4th of July sale events and see more deals in our roundup of Best Buy's 4th of July sale.



Shop more TV offers with our list of the best cheap TV deals and sales that are happening now.