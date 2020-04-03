Time for an upgrade? These 4K TV deals are offering big savings this weekend

If you're after cheap 4K TV deals to send a gorgeous display your way for less, you've come to the right place. There are some fantastic 4K TV sales events going on right now across the US and UK, with B&H Photo leading the pack in the US and Currys offering big savings on the other side of the pond.

You'll find cheap 4K TVs available for as little as $229 / £379 this weekend, with a range of display features and sizes on offer. All of that means you're saving a wad of cash on your new display - perfect if you're looking to make the most of this time at home with an upgraded setup.

In the UK, we're seeing discounts on the popular Samsung 2019 RU7470 range. While not as premium in display (or price) as the 8-Series, this is still a high-quality lineup. With fantastic picture quality and special Ultra-HD Dimming technology for higher contrast and detailing, you can save anything from £50 - £100 on these powerful TVs.

These cheap 4K TV deals will help you secure a premium display for less this weekend. Plus, with so much content offering 4K streaming and broadcast at the moment, there's more opportunity than ever to push your display to its limits and enjoy stunning picture clarity.

US

Cheap 4K TV deals in the US

TCL S425 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | $429 $229 at B&H Photo

Grab the 43-inch TCL 4K TV for just $229 this weekend at B&H Photo. That's a fantastic $200 discount on an already-cheap TV, so this is certainly one to grab if you're looking for the best possible price out there.

TCL S425 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | $479.99 $269.99 at B&H Photo

If you want something a little larger than the smallest 43-inch option, but don't want it to take up the whole room, this 50-inch model comes in just $40 more expensive than the smaller display this week. You're saving $210 at B&H Photo this week - and getting a brilliant TV at an excellent price.

TCL S425 55-inch 4K TV | $599.99 $299.99 at B&H Photo

This 43-inch display is $300 off at B&H this weekend - excellent savings if you're planning on upgrading to a 4K TV. This TV sits at the smaller end of the range, but it's perfect if you don't want your set to take up the entire room.

UK

Cheap 4K TV deals in the UK

Currys are holding a fantastic 4K TV sales event this weekend, and new subscribers can also grab a free 6-month subscription to Spotify with their new TV to boot.

Samsung RU7470 43-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £429.99 £379.99 at Currys

This 43-inch 4K TV deal is certainly a space saver, but for just £20 more you can grab the 50-inch model below. You're getting the same powerful processing and crystal clear 4K resolution, but if you have the room for a larger display we'd recommend picking up that one over this £379 model.

Samsung RU7470 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £499 £399.99 at Currys

Save £100 on the Samsung RU7470 50-inch 4K TV at Currys. That's an excellent deal on a massively popular TV, with a fantastic 2000PQI picture quality and UHD dimming for extra contrast. You're also picking up all the smart TV apps you could ask for, including Apple TV and Now TV.

Samsung RU7020 65-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £699 £599.99 at Currys

Everyone loves a massive telly, and everyone loves Samsung's massive telly. We're particularly enamoured with this 4K TV deal because of that £100 discount, however, which will see you through to stunning display detail with powerful processing and a host of extra features for just £599 this weekend.



