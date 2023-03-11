3 reasons why now is a good time to buy a new vacuum cleaner

Audio player loading…

Your vacuum cleaner is (probably) the most essential appliance in your household that is used at least every week, if not every day. It can be relied upon to remove dust, banish crumbs to the crumb dungeon and lift even the most stubborn pet hairs that have become embedded in the cushions of the couch. Other things such as allergens, dried mud, and even some DIY debris (if you get the right vacuum cleaner) will be no challenge for these versatile appliances.

That's the key though: you need to get the best vacuum cleaner for the job. If your vacuum cleaner has lost suction, it won't be doing you any favors; if the vacuum cleaner is frequently losing power, you're not going to be getting the job done in the time frame you need, and if your vacuum cleaner is becoming more of a hinder than a helper, then it's probably time that you seriously consider buying a new vacuum.

Lucky for you now is the perfect time. You're going to be spoiled for choice for which cordless vacuum, upright vacuum, or robot vacuum to choose from, and there's going to be some key factors that'll play into this decision to help guide you in your new vacuum cleaner choice.

1. Change in seasons

The Dyson V15 Detect Hair Screw tool is ideal for lifting stubborn pet hair from upholstery (Image credit: Future)

The first day of spring is March 20 2023 which means that you're going to be thinking about spring cleaning your abode. A thorough cleaning of the home will involve grabbing your vacuum cleaner.

With that; now is the time to remove airborne allergies that settle on surfaces (especially upholstery), lift dust and dirt that has built-up in the often forgotten spaces of the home, and give rugs and carpets a deep vacuum clean.

Many vacuum cleaners, even upright and canister vacuums, can transform into something a little more portable for reaching up to shelves and vacuuming the stairs. They will also often come with a suite of attachments such as a crevice tool, brush tool, and mattress tool. Some may even have a separate pet tool for tackling stray hairs around the home.

A vacuum cleaner really is incredibly versatile. Get a good one and you'll soon be wanting to use it every day.

2. New product launches

Proscenic P12 Vertect Light uses green detection headlights to detect small particles that are invisible to the naked eye (Image credit: No Nonsense PR)

Now is the time for new vacuum product launches. If you haven't been tracking a vacuum cleaner that you like over the past few months, then your dream vac could be just around the corner.

So far this year we've had the launch of the Roidmi X300 which our reviewer gave four-out-of-five stars for its powerful suction, removable battery, and dustbin with decent capacity. We've also pegged it as a 'smart vacuum cleaner' with its floor detection, light-sensitive attachments, and its ability to sense and adjust to which attachment is being used.

Other vacuum cleaners new for 2023 are the Proscenic P12 which has already launched on Amazon USA for $399.98 (opens in new tab) and will be on Amazon UK by the 16th of March, and the Dreame H12 Pro - a wet and dry vacuum - that's available to buy from Amazon US for $499.99 (opens in new tab) and shortly on Amazon UK.

If you want to enhance that vacuum cleaner that you already have then accessories such as these brand-new scent pods (opens in new tab) for the Henry Quick (UK only) will leave your home smelling fresh and clean.

3. Discounted older models

Shark Stratos was launched last year (Image credit: Future / Jennifer Oksien)

When we say 'old' we're not talking decades; we're talking a couple of years or even a couple of months. With the cost of living affecting households, brands are also feeling the pinch. That means they'll try enticing you with some (very) interesting offers.

The Shark Stratos, for example, is a range launched by the brand towards the end of 2022. Its Shark Stratos upright vacuum wowed us during review with its power, versatility, and odor-neutralizer. Currently on sale on Shark US for $299 (opens in new tab) (from $429) and on Shark UK for £329.99 (opens in new tab) (from £429.99) this seems like a good deal to us, and you get a 5-year warranty which works out as $59.80 / £65.99 for the year. That's so much cheaper than a professional cleaner.

Prefer a robot vacuum? No problem: freshly released robot vacuum cleaners are also being discounted, such as the Karcher RCV 5 which was £549.99, and is now £449.99 from the Karcher website (opens in new tab). It's not currently available to our US readers, although we hope it will be soon. Besides, this isn't the only robot vacuum to consider.

The recently reviewed Dreametech L10s Ultra has a marginal saving of $50 when bought from Amazon US (opens in new tab). This doesn't seem like much but considering what this robot vacuum can do - which includes self-emptying and self-cleaning - we think that it's an investment worth making.