2022 Super Bowl highlights: how to watch the full replay and halftime show online

Super Bowl 2022 may not even be over yet but you can already watch highlights of the best of the sports and entertainment from the SoFi Stadium. Whether it's the halftime show, national anthem, America the Brave or The Rock's most electrifying introduction in Super Bowl history, it's all available online if you know where to look. Read on and we'll give the spoiler-free answers of where to watch the Super Bowl 2022 replay.

Fortunately, watching Super Bowl highlights is easier than ever this year. In addition to the condensed highlights (usually around 15 minutes) that are posted on NFL.com and to the NFL's YouTube channel the day after Super Bowl, you can also watch a FREE full Super Bowl replay if you're in the UK. That's because BBC iPlayer has the full game available on-demand (as well as its own version of abbreviated highlights) .

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch Super Bowl highlights or get a full game Super Bowl 2021 replay online

How to watch Super Bowl highlights from outside your country

If you find yourself away from home and want to watch your regular NFL coverage and 2022 Super Bowl highlights from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you access streaming services and channels back in your country of residence by avoiding geo-blocks and giving you an extra layer of online security for good measure.

We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the very best VPN currently available.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 highlights on YouTube for free

If you just want to catch the best bits of Super Bowl LVI, then YouTube is the place to go. The NFL uploads free Super Bowl 2022 highlights to its account, including the halftime show in full. Eventually, it'll also offer the full game to watch online - but last year, the Super Bowl full game replay wasn't uploaded until March, which is a heck of a long time to avoid spoilers.

Super Bowl 2022 halftime show and highlights

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 full game replay in the US now

The Super Bowl is televised by NBC this year and it's also available as a live stream with Peacock TV. Peacock plans start from $4.99 a month and can be cancelled anytime - you can sign up in no time on the Peacock website. You'll be able to watch the game live on Peacock and we'd expect highlights to be available here too.

How to watch FREE Super Bowl full game replay and stream Super Bowl 2022 highlights in the UK

UK-based American football fans are well covered when it comes to the NFL - and things don't change when it comes to watching highlights or even a full game reply of Super Bowl 2022. As with the big game itself, the BBC offers free coverage of the full Super Bowl full replay online today. All you need is access to the BBC's iPlayer streaming service, which doesn't cost a penny (though you should, of course, be in possession of a valid UK TV license). Highlights are also on offer, if you prefer the shortened version. Sky, who also broadcast Super Bowl 56 in 2022, also has a full game replay and its own highlight available to its subscribers. Check out the latest Sky Sports packages if this is finally the excuse you need to subscribe. Outside of the UK? British residents out of the country can watch Super Bowl replays and highlights free just the would at home with the help of a quality VPN as per our guide above.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 highlights in Canada

Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN offered comprehensive coverage of the 2021/22 season, right through the playoffs and Super Bowl LVI, with its great value DAZN packages. Subscribers can expect 2022 Super Bowl highlights and even a full game replay on the service, which is an absolute bargain as just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Now that the NFL season is over, other reasons to subscribe include it being the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Canadians also found that Super Bowl LV was televised by national broadcasters TSN and CTV, so it's worth browsing their websites as free Super Bowl LVI highlights will almost certainly be on offer - and a full game replay isn't out of the question, either.

How to watch a free Super Bowl 2022 replay and highlights in Australia