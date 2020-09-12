2020 St Leger Stakes live stream: how to watch the Doncaster Classic race online today

The final Classic of a disrupted UK horse racing season takes place this weekend - read on full details on how to get a St Leger Stakes 2020 live stream and watch the race no matter where you are in the world.

With spectators barred from Doncaster Racecourse for Saturday's big race after new preventative coronavirus measures were announced by the UK government, a reliable live stream of this iconic flat race will be even more useful than ever for punters.

Despite now being a behind-closed-doors event, a bumper £350,000 prize fund remains on the table for the winner, with the St Leger Stakes standing as the second most lucrative race of the Classics during the UK racing calendar, bettered only by that of the Epsom Derby.

Watch the St Leger Stakes 2020 - free live stream The 2020 Pertemps St Leger Stakes is scheduled for 3.35pm BST on Saturday, September 12. TV coverage is available for the entire day's racing from Doncaster Racetrack courtesy of ITV and starts on ITV 1 at 1.25pm ahead of the first race. This means it's easy to watch a free St Leger Stakes live stream online, thanks to ITV Hub. Brits abroad can take advantage of an incredible ExpressVPN deal to access the service just like they would at home.

Limited to three year olds, at 1m 6f, it's the longest Classics contest of the British season and naturally favours horses with stamina as well as speed.

Last year saw the John Gosden-trained Logician run out as the convincing winner under jockey Frankie Dettori.

This time out, Aidan O’Brien's Santiago looks to be the stand-out favourite having landed the Irish Derby back in June. English King is also being strongly backed following his fifth-placed showing in the Epson Derby, while Joseph O’Brien's Galileo Chrome comes into the race off the back of three impressive wins in a row.

With that in mind, here's how to watch the St Leger Stakes 2020 - live stream Saturday's racing online from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE St Leger Stakes live stream from the UK

The 2020 St Leger Stakes will be aired live in the UK on free-to-air channel ITV - so anyone can stream it using the channel's ITV Hub platform. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, it has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device of choice and you should be away. ITV's TV coverage begins at 1.25pm BST on Saturday, September 12 (on ITV1) with the main Pertemps St Leger Stakes race set for 3.35pm.



How to watch St Leger live from abroad

While anyone in the UK will find it easy to watch ITV's extensive coverage from Doncaster, Brits who find themselves away from home may encounter a problem accessing the service's online streaming platform - due to geo-blocking.

Where this is the case, people who hold a valid TV license in Blighty could consider using a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content and services you already pay for back home - but from anywhere in the world.

