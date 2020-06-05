2020 iPad Pro sales offer lowest price yet at Amazon

iPad Pro sales are kicking off the weekend in style, with the lowest price we've ever spotted on the brand new iPad Pro 2020 at Amazon. Apple's most powerful tablet to date is taking a $50 price cut, offering up the 128GB model for just $949 right now.

These discounts aren't reflected across higher storage models, but we've also found a $220 reduction on the 2018 iPad Pro, offering up 256GB of space for $929. That means the choice is yours as to whether you want to prioritize the latest model, with faster A12Z Bionic processing and LiDAR for augmented reality, or more storage in a slightly older version.

These iPad Pro sales also come off the back of a selection of cheaper 2019 iPad deals earlier this month. These prices are still around, so if you're looking to spend a little less there's still time to snag yourself a flagship model for as little as $249.

We're rounding up the latest iPad Pro sales below, and if you're in the UK or Australia you can also find the best prices around further down the page.

2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch, WiFi - 128GB | $999 $949 at Amazon

In slashing $50 off the price of the latest 2020 iPad Pro, Amazon is now offering Apple's most powerful tablet for its cheapest price yet. That's a fantastic offer considering it was only released a few short months ago.

2018 Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch, WiFi - 256GB | $1,149 $929 at Amazon

If you're looking for more storage, you'll find this 256GB iPad Pro on sale right now as well. The 3rd generation iPad Pro has seen its fair share of discounts since the 2020 version was released just a few months ago. We've only seen this iPad go $20 lower on Amazon, which makes this $929 price tag well worth it if you missed out on those previous iPad Pro sales.

iPad 2019 10.2-inch, WiFi - 32GB | $329 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $80 on the 32GB 2019 iPad at Amazon, now available for just $250. This item will be back in stock on June 17th, but you can still order yours for when that stock does arrive.

iPad 2019 10.2-inch, WiFi - 128GB | $429 $329.99 at Amazon

The latest flagship iPad is seeing a return to its $329 sales price at Amazon this week. You're getting 128GB of storage in here, plenty of room for a range of entertainment apps as well as productivity and gaming. This item comes back into stock on June 12, but you can still order it now to claim yours at this price.

