11 best Black Friday TV deals extended - 4K, QLED and OLED TVs still on sale

Black Friday TV deals have been extended into the weekend, so the good news is you don't have to wait till the Cyber Monday deals event to snag a bargain. You can still score record-low prices on a range of gorgeous displays, and we're helping you find the best of the best by rounding up the top 11 Black Friday TV deals that are still available online.



Today's Black Friday TV deals include something for everyone, whether you want to splash all out for a gorgeous OLED display or want to grab a smaller budget set - our list has you covered. Some of the best offers still available include our best-rated TV, LG's 2022 C2 OLED TV, on sale for a record-low price of $1,271.99 (opens in new tab), this 65-inch 4K smart TV from Insignia marked down to just $379.99 (opens in new tab), and this massive Samsung 85-inch 4K Crystal TV on sale for $1,297.99 (opens in new tab).



See more of the best Black Friday TV deals still on sale today, all of which include record-low prices. TVs have been some of the hottest Black Friday offers, with several models selling out of stock. All that is to say, if you see a price you like, we recommend acting fast if you don't want to bet on Cyber Monday TV deals.

11 best Black Friday TV deals still available

(opens in new tab) 1. LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,799.99 $1,271.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today's best Black Friday TV deal that's still available is LG's brilliant C2 OLED display on sale for $1,271.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen for this size and $20 less than last week's deal. Rated as our best TV of 2022 (opens in new tab), the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) 2. Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $549.99 $379.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a budget set, you can't get much better than this Black Friday TV deal from Best Buy. This 65-inch 4K TV from Insignia is on sale for a stunningly low price of just $379.99. You're getting the Fire TV operating system, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $400.

(opens in new tab) 3. Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $379.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Our favorite mid-size budget Black Friday TV deal is the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $179.99 - the lowest price we've seen. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) 4. LG 70-inch UP7070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another favorite Black Friday TV deal from Best Buy is this LG 70-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $549.99 - the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic value for a big-screen 4K TV. The 70-inch packs LG's quad-core processor 4K for a premium picture experience and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assitant for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) 5. Samsung 85-inch AU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $2,200 now $1,297 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Samsung's largest-size version of its AU8000 Crystal series 4K LED TV has again reached its lowest price, one that was last recorded in January of this year. The AU8000 models omit fancy features like a local dimming backlight, quantum dots, and 120Hz input for gaming, but if you're looking for a great Black Friday TV deal on a really big TV, this here is it.

(opens in new tab) 6. TCL 50-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $339.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Annother favorite budget 50-inch Black Friday TV deals is this TCL 4-Series 4K display on sale for just $249.99. An incredible price for a mid-size display, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

(opens in new tab) 7. Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to pick up a premium display, Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals include Samsung's stunning 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for $999.99. That's a whopping $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display. The best-selling Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, smart capabilities a slim-fit wall mount.

(opens in new tab) 8. LG 75-inch Class 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: was $799.99 now $569.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

We're surprised this Black Friday TV deal hasn't sold out as it's a solid choice for a 70-inch 4K TV and at a fantastic price of just $569.99. You're getting webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) 9. Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV: was $169.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's cheapest Black Friday TV deal that's still available is this Insignia 24-inch set that's on sale for just $79.99. While the F20-Series display lacks 4K resolution, the smart TV does include smart capabilities with the Fire operating system and Alexa hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) 10. Samsung 65-inch Q80B Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: was $1,397.99 now $997.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Black Friday TV deals include a $400 discount on the excellent 2022 Q80B series QLED. The Q80B series is the most premium of the 'non-NEO QLED' range and, as you'd expect, features an incredibly powerful 4K Quantum processor, Full Array backlighting, and an ADS panel for unparalleled viewing angles.