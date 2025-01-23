Live
Where to buy Nvidia RTX 5080: I'd check for stock here first
Here's where to find one of Nvidia's new 5000 series cards at a reasonable price
With Nvidia's 50 series GPU reveal at CES 2025 comes a wave of excited PC enthusiasts looking to upgrade their setups with the latest in hardware advancements. If you count yourself among those looking for one of Team Green's latest Blackwell lineup, you've come to the right place.
Nvidia's new RTX 5080, MSRP set at $999 in the US and £979 in the UK, brings hardware improvements to the lineup in the form of more CUDA cores, fourth-gen RT cores, fifth-gen Tensor cores, and 16GB of GDDR7 memory. Those hardware bumps are well and good, but there real star of the show here is DLSS 4, Nvidia's AI-powered image rendering software.
The only issue is, it can be tough to find anywhere that actually has the card in stock. We've been scouring retailers to find the best places to buy the Nvidia RTX 5080 and even some prebuilt PCs - and you'll recognize a lot of usual suspects here like Newegg and Best Buy running deals on Team Green's latest creations.
Be sure to check back in with this guide for the latest news on the RTX 5080 - we'll be updating it with stock availability as the situation develops.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5080: US QUICK LINKS
- Nvidia: Buy direct from Nvidia (including Founders Edition and third-party GPUs)
- Amazon: Major retailer will hopefully have stock
- Best Buy: Founders Edition will be on sale
- Newegg: Founders Edition will go on sale soon
- B&H: Preorders start at 9:00am ET, Thursday January 30
- Micro Center: Retailer will have stock on January 30
- Adorama: Worth checking for stock when sales go live
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5080: UK QUICK LINKS
- Nvidia: Buy Founders Edition and third-party GPUs direct
- Amazon: Should have a wide range of RTX 5080 models
- Ebuyer: Already lists RTX 5080 models but no pre-orders (yet)
- Scan: Get notified when RTX 5080 GPUs go on sale
- Overclockers: Respected retailer should have stock on launch day
- Box: Another well-known store for PC components should have stock
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5080 IN THE US
Nvidia's 5000 series looks like an upgrade target for many PC builders thanks to its impressive performance marks (assisted heavily by AI) and fair price points.
If you're after top-of-the-line performance, I recommend checking out our guide on where to buy the RTX 5090 instead. But if you have your eye on the sweet spot of power and pricing, read on to find where RTX 5080s are currently listed for browsing. 5080 stock will be available for ordering from January 30th, but you can still find and bookmark solid deals now.
Nvidia RTX 5080 deals at Amazon
Amazon is expected to be a reliable source of RTX 5080 stock as with nearly everything else - that's the good news. The bad news is that everyone else will think to check Amazon, so I expect stock to be dwindling or already sold out very soon after launch. You will likely find some options if you don't mind shelling out a bit extra for a third-party GPU, though.
Nvidia RTX 5080 deals at Nvidia
Listed for $999, the RTX 5080 FE stock on Nvidia's website is sure to sell out particularly quickly. If your plan was to go directly to the source, I'd get in now before scalpers and resellers take over. However, if you're able to snag one, the FE cards are at a reasonable price, feature a sleek design, and are even small enough to fit into an SFF build.
Nvidia RTX 5080 deals at Best Buy
Best Buy is similar to Amazon in that you can expect a solid stock of Nvidia's new 5000 series cards, but they'll be flying off the shelves and into carts without a second look at the price tag.
Nvidia RTX 5080 deals at Newegg
Newegg, a personal favorite tech retailer of mine, is a fantastic location to find upgraded 5080s from Asus, Zotac, MSI, and more. Newegg is also offering trade-in value on your current GPU towards the new card, so if you want to get some value from your 30 series card, this is an excellent opportunity.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 5080 IN THE UK
Not to worry UK folks, Nvidia hasn't forgotten about you - though stock is proving to be just as hard to get there as well. Here's what we dug up from retailers like Ebuyer and Box:
Nvidia RTX 5080 stock at Overclockers
Overclockers UK is an excellent site for buying PC components, and if look now, you'll see staggering £12,000 price tags! Hopefully those don't stick around too long; the good news is that Overclockers has already listed its 5080 stock, and there are a fair number of cards on offer.
- These are the best graphics cards of 2025
LIVE: Latest Updates
One question many eager PC gamers will no doubt be asking right now is this: where are the pre-orders? And that's a good question, since it appears that no retailers are offering any sort of pre-order system whatsoever, and it seems less and less likely that we'll see any at all as launch day creeps closer.
This is a little unusual, but there's a potential simple explanation: Nvidia and its retail partners are perfectly aware that the RTX 5090 and 5080 are likely to sell out near-instantly with demand remaining high for a while (as was the case with the RTX 4090), so implementing pre-orders systems might just not be worth the time and effort. If you know they're going to sell like hot cakes anyway, why bother?
One thing we can already talk about is the new physical design of Nvidia's next-gen graphics cards. The high-end Founders Edition cards of the RTX 4000 generation rightly received some flak from gamers and reviewers alike for being... a little chunky, to say the least. Notably, only the 4070 FE and 4070 Super FE actually qualified for Nvidia's own Small Form Factor certification.
That's not the case this time around: every RTX 5000 card all the way up to the RTX 5090 will be small enough to fit inside a (relatively) compact case, something we're very excited about. A smaller footprint also means a lighter GPU, since the previous RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 were very heavy and carried the risk of damaging your motherboard if not properly supported inside your PC.
While our review of the RTX 5080 (and its big brother, the 5090) won't be going live for a few hours - we'd rather not upset Nvidia today of all days - you can check out our RTX 5090 unboxing right now to see what's included in the box.
Most notably, Nvidia has moved away from the problematic 12VHPWR power connector in favor of a new connector with additional sensor pins and a bundled in-box adapter, which should make fitting these new GPUs inside smaller cases easy - and prevent any danger of cable-melting fiascos.
It's that time of year again; Nvidia is taking the gaming world by storm with the release of its new RTX 5000 series GPUs, and I've got my eye set on the higher mid-range RTX 5080. I'm currently rocking an RTX 3080 Ti in my gaming rig, and while it's served me well, the 5000 series looks to be an interesting value proposition - so I'm excited to see whether the late TI card release trend continues.
But for now, we have a release date of Thursday, January 30 for the Blackwell lineup, including the Nvidia RTX 5070, 5070 Ti, 5080, and RTX 5090 (check out our hub on where to find RTX 5090 stock if you're after peak performance). We've already gotten our hands on a Blackwell card, but we can't let you know what we think until the review embargo lifts this Friday, January 23 (keep an eye out for TechRadar's in-depth review later today!)
That said, those release dates haven't stopped loads of retailers from teasing their 5080 stock early. Some storefronts like Newegg have already created landing pages that group all of its 5080 stock in one place - perfect for comparing prices and delivery dates.
Make sure to bookmark this page for more updates - I'll be scouring retailers for any updates as stock and availability moves, so you can be the first to know.