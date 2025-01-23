Where to buy Nvidia RTX 5080: I'd check for stock here first

With Nvidia's 50 series GPU reveal at CES 2025 comes a wave of excited PC enthusiasts looking to upgrade their setups with the latest in hardware advancements. If you count yourself among those looking for one of Team Green's latest Blackwell lineup, you've come to the right place.

Nvidia's new RTX 5080, MSRP set at $999 in the US and £979 in the UK, brings hardware improvements to the lineup in the form of more CUDA cores, fourth-gen RT cores, fifth-gen Tensor cores, and 16GB of GDDR7 memory. Those hardware bumps are well and good, but there real star of the show here is DLSS 4, Nvidia's AI-powered image rendering software.

The only issue is, it can be tough to find anywhere that actually has the card in stock. We've been scouring retailers to find the best places to buy the Nvidia RTX 5080 and even some prebuilt PCs - and you'll recognize a lot of usual suspects here like Newegg and Best Buy running deals on Team Green's latest creations.

Be sure to check back in with this guide for the latest news on the RTX 5080 - we'll be updating it with stock availability as the situation develops.

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5080 IN THE US

Nvidia's 5000 series looks like an upgrade target for many PC builders thanks to its impressive performance marks (assisted heavily by AI) and fair price points.

If you're after top-of-the-line performance, I recommend checking out our guide on where to buy the RTX 5090 instead. But if you have your eye on the sweet spot of power and pricing, read on to find where RTX 5080s are currently listed for browsing. 5080 stock will be available for ordering from January 30th, but you can still find and bookmark solid deals now.

Nvidia RTX 5080 deals at Amazon

Amazon is expected to be a reliable source of RTX 5080 stock as with nearly everything else - that's the good news. The bad news is that everyone else will think to check Amazon, so I expect stock to be dwindling or already sold out very soon after launch. You will likely find some options if you don't mind shelling out a bit extra for a third-party GPU, though.

Nvidia RTX 5080 deals at Nvidia

Listed for $999, the RTX 5080 FE stock on Nvidia's website is sure to sell out particularly quickly. If your plan was to go directly to the source, I'd get in now before scalpers and resellers take over. However, if you're able to snag one, the FE cards are at a reasonable price, feature a sleek design, and are even small enough to fit into an SFF build.

Nvidia RTX 5080 deals at Best Buy

Best Buy is similar to Amazon in that you can expect a solid stock of Nvidia's new 5000 series cards, but they'll be flying off the shelves and into carts without a second look at the price tag.

Nvidia RTX 5080 deals at Newegg

Newegg, a personal favorite tech retailer of mine, is a fantastic location to find upgraded 5080s from Asus, Zotac, MSI, and more. Newegg is also offering trade-in value on your current GPU towards the new card, so if you want to get some value from your 30 series card, this is an excellent opportunity.

Nvidia RTX 5080 deals at B&H

B&H is another solid retailer to search for third-party RTX 5080 deals. It just added its 5080 stock to pre-order pages within the last few days, so I believe it'll have a decent backlog of MSI, Asus, and Gigabyte 5080s to sling around come January 30.

WHERE TO BUY RTX 5080 IN THE UK

Not to worry UK folks, Nvidia hasn't forgotten about you - though stock is proving to be just as hard to get there as well. Here's what we dug up from retailers like Ebuyer and Box:

Nvidia RTX 5080 deals at Nvidia

Nvidia has stock for the RTX 5080 on its UK website as well, but like the US counterpart, stock is moving very quickly. Founders Edition cards will be selling like hotcakes, but you can also find third-party GPUs on Nvidia's website.

Nvidia RTX 5080 stock at Overclockers

Overclockers UK is an excellent site for buying PC components, and if look now, you'll see staggering £12,000 price tags! Hopefully those don't stick around too long; the good news is that Overclockers has already listed its 5080 stock, and there are a fair number of cards on offer.

Nvidia RTX 5080 stock at Ebuyer

Ebuyer is another fantastic site to check for new PC components, and the 5080 launch is no exception. Like everywhere else, be sure to check back in on January 30 to assess the available stock.

Nvidia RTX 5080 stock at Scan

Scan also just populated its GPU pages with swathes of RTX 5080 cards from Gigabyte, Asus, Zotac, and MSI. For now, the only thing you can do is get notified when they're available, but be sure to check back first thing January 30.