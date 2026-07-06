\n<p id="elk-5cfe6251-a1d7-44ab-908e-814c88f86272">Welcome to day one of Amazon's weeklong Prime Day event. Yes, another 7-day sale, which begs the question: can we really please just start calling it Prime Week now?</p><p>No matter the name, day one always has the best and most exciting deals, so my team and I are looking forward to sharing our favourite offers throughout the day. We'll continue to do so through the entirety of the sale, of course.</p><p>Something to keep in mind while shopping today's sale is that the hottest offers will sell out before the sale is over. My advice: if you see a record-low price on an item you want, add it to your cart and check out before it's too late.</p>\n