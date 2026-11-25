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Let me loop you in on this deal (Image credit: Future) I go to quite a lot of gigs (and have been going to many since I was a teen) and I feel like I've reached that point in my life where I need to think about protecting my hearing a bit more. These earplug always seem to be a popular pick in sales events, and I see lots of fellow gig-goers with them in, so now might be the time to grab a pair for myself. Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was £19.95 now £15.95 at Amazon By James Pickard

Another super-cheap streaming deal (Image credit: DC Studios/HBO Max) As well as Paramount Plus, you can also get this huge 50% saving on an HBO Max subscription for 12 months. A good one if you want to catch up on The Sopranos, Succession, House of the Dragon, and Lanterns. HBO Max: was £5.99 now £2.99 at HBO Max By James Pickard

A toothbrush worth investing in (Image credit: Future) I was always put off by the thought of dropping lots of money on an electric toothbrush when most of the cheaper alternatives were fine. But when I finally picked up the original Suri about a year or so ago, I didn't regret my purchase at all. The newer 2.0 version is now on sale for Black Friday, featuring an impressive 40-day battery life, fast wireless charging over USB-C, a useful pressure sensor, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount and UV cleaning travel case. Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was £105 now £83.98 at Amazon

Suri Core Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was £65 now £49.98 at Amazon By James Pickard

This phone deal is tempting me (Image credit: Peter Hoffmann) Ever since I first got some hands-on time with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, I finally understood the potential of foldable phones. It feels like Samsung has perfectly refined the form with its latest releases — and our reviewers agreed, too. So, if you were hoping for a deal this Black Friday, I have some great news. There's a big discount available on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra on the official Samsung Store, with a chance for even bigger savings if you have a phone to trade in. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: £400 off with the code 'BF26' — plus £100 off with PayPal By James Pickard

You'll want to hear this (Image credit: Shokz) When it comes to bone conduction headphones, Shokz is a true leader in the industry. These unique headphones, which allow you to hear and be aware of your surroundings, are a top pick for runners and gym-goers. And now, one of its top pairs is on sale for a record-low price for Black Friday. Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was £169 now £126 at Amazon By James Pickard

Here's your Black Friday price cut on a Kindle (Image credit: WinFuture) Amazon just released an updated version of its standard Kindle — and this "thinner, lighter, and faster" Kindle that scored four stars in our review now has its first price cut for Black Friday. Older models might offer better value, and upgrading to the slightly more expensive Paperwhite could be worth it for the extra features, but this is a solid choice for most readers. Amazon Kindle: was £149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon By James Pickard

That Switch 2 bundle at Very will be dispatched in the middle of December, so if you want one that will arrive sooner, I suggest heading to Amazon, where you can get a Nintendo Switch 2 with a free copy of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort. Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Resort Bundle: was £439.99 now £399 at Amazon By James Pickard

Very clears its shelves with this Switch 2 bundle A Nintendo Switch 2 bundle normally comes with one game — maybe two if you're lucky. Very has other ideas, with this jam-packed bundle featuring FIVE games. Alright, they aren't all top-tier classics, but you do get Nintendo Switch Sports Resort and Ocarina of Time, as well as Hogwarts Legacy and Lego Batman, both of which are solid. Oh, there's a Hot Wheels game too — sure, why not? In any case, if value for money matters most to you, this is definitely the best Switch 2 bundle out there this Black Friday. Nintendo Switch 2 + Nintendo Switch Sports Resort + The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time + Hogwarts Legacy + Lego Batman + Hot Wheels: was £627 now £489.99 at Very By James Pickard

(Another) new record-low price for the AirPods Pro (Image credit: Future) The Apple AirPods Pro 3 just keep getting cheaper over at Amazon. We started the week with them costing £165, and now they're about £10 cheaper today. These premium buds offer excellent audio quality, powerful noise cancellation, spatial audio, and handy modern features such as heart rate sensing and live translation. Apple AirPods Pro 3: was £219 now £155.98 at Amazon By James Pickard

A super-cheap streaming deal (Image credit: Paramount Plus) In the past couple of years, Black Friday has become a great time of the year to start or renew your subscription to streaming services, as the price cuts on memberships have been substantial. One of the cheapest offers this year is at Paramount Plus, where you can get two months for just £2.50 per month, and enjoy shows such as Yellowjackets, MobLand, Dexter, and more. Paramount Plus: was £9.99 now £2.50 at Paramount Plus By James Pickard

A new cheap smart home bundle has dropped (Image credit: Ring) Amazon's Black Friday sale has had a super-cheap smart home bundle for most of the week, but it proved so popular that it has already sold out. However, another almost identical version has taken its place. You can now get this Ring Battery Video Doorbell 2K+ and a Ring Indoor Camera Plus for £44.99 — that's a whopping £80 off the full price. I think it's impossible to beat when it comes to value for money and is a cheap option if you want to get started with a simple and easy-to-use home security setup. Ring Battery Video Doorbell 2K + Ring Indoor Camera Plus: was £129.98 now £44.99 at Amazon By James Pickard