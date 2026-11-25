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The best Black Friday deals in the UK in 2026 — our top picks from Amazon, Nintendo, Argos, Ninja, Lego, Currys, and more
Our top picks from the hundreds of sales underway this week
With the big day almost here, many of this year's Black Friday deals have been available for weeks. Amazon, Currys, Argos, John Lewis, Very, and more have all launched sales, featuring dozens upon dozens of offers across TVs, appliances, games consoles, laptops, phones, headphones, smart home tech and more. But are any of these offers good?
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That's what I'm here to help with, by whittling those vast lists down to only the very best Black Friday deals. Whether it's a record-low price on some of this year's best-rated tech, a timely saving on a must-have from your wishlist, or a cheap gift idea to complete your Christmas shopping, I've hopefully got something here for you.
Standouts from this year's sales so far include low prices for popular Shark and Ninja appliances, big savings on PS5 and Switch 2 bundles, and lots of cheap essentials that are worth stocking up on while you can.
Do also check the price promises or guarantees that are in place at many retailers over this period. It means that, if you find something cheaper during the sale, the store will often refund you or provide a gift card for the difference. A nice bit of peace of mind to have if you're unsure about when is the best time to shop.
As for the deals I've picked out below, these have been chosen based on price history and our own testing here at TechRadar, so you can feel confident that these are some of the best tech products at genuinely good prices.
Stick with us, as I'll be back to bring you more updates as the rest of the team and I find more top deals in the days ahead.
The best Black Friday sales — quick links
- Amazon: up to 67% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 40% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- Dyson: up to £200 off floor & hair care
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: over £100 off Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £500 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off kitchen & vacuums
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Tesco: SIM-only deals from £9.50/m
- Three: £1,300+ off iPhone & Samsung
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.
My top 20 Black Friday deals
Save a generous £20 on an already budget-friendly sunrise alarm clock from Lumie. With a wake-up alarm, sunset sleep feature, calming sounds, and mood lighting options, this clock has everything you could expect from a wake-up alarm in this price bracket. Get it now with 34% off if you want a more natural start to your days during these darker mornings.
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Here's a fantastic saving on the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture, and this upgraded Stratos version boasts a duo clean brush roll and Clean Sense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. Battery life is an impressive 60 minutes, and you get handy pet tool accessories for free.
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Paramount+: was
£9.99 now £2.50 at Paramount
You can get a two-month Paramount+ Standard subscription for £2.50 per month as part of its Black Friday streaming deal. The same 75% saving is available on the Premium plan if you'd prefer that to get ad-free viewing and 4K streams. This is another discount that's available until November 30.
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Bose's affordable earbuds offer top-tier active noise cancellation, but without a massive price tag. In our 4.5-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, we said they were already "arguably best-in-class value" at full price, so now that you can get them for even less, they're hard to beat. We praised their comfort and sound quality, as well as the amazing ANC. Other colours are also reduced to a record-low price if you prefer something a bit more exciting.
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This excellent value bundle includes the latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera Plus for a cheap and easy way to get started with home security. We've tested these and have been impressed with the video quality, high zoom, and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is only usable with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it's worth the cost.
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I can't help but be incredibly tempted by this super-cool Lego Game Boy. I grew up playing one of these on various family holidays, and I would love to own a neat display item like this. I've thought about buying it in countless previous sales, and I'm pretty sure it'll be going in my basket before this sale ends.
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We've got a record-low price this Black Friday for Apple's newest and most advanced ANC earbuds. The main difference between the Pro 3 and Pro 2 is the addition of heart rate sensing, although if you have an Apple Watch, you've got that covered already. Still, these are an excellent pair of noise-cancelling earbuds.
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If you're hunting for a console to play the biggest game release in over a decade, then this bundle featuring a PS5 Digital Edition console, a premium DualSense and a download code for Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the best value options I've spotted right now. It has everything you need to get started, including a controller and all of the cables. Just be aware that this version of the console does not include a disc drive, so you will have to buy all of your games digitally.
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If you want to give your home heating a boost, then I can recommend this Dreo Electric Heater, which is down to around £40. We haven't tried this model in particular, but Dreo is one of the top brands for fan and air quality products – and this seems no different, judging by the thousands of positive reviews on Amazon for its compact size and efficient heating.
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: £400 off with the code 'BF26' — plus £100 off with PayPal
This is one of the best offers I've seen yet on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. You can combine the discount code 'BF26' to get £400 off, plus the extra £100 off you get for paying with PayPal, to make a big saving on the excellent foldable — one you can increase further with a trade-in. We gave it an incredible 4.5 stars in our review for its power, slick screen with no crease, excellent cameras, and respectable battery life.
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The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as two spare blades, four combs, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable.
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Very has dropped the most stacked Nintendo Switch 2 bundle we'll likely see all Black Friday. You get a Nintendo Switch 2 console with Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, Ocarina of Time, Hogwarts Legacy, Lego Batman, and a Hot Wheels game for £489.99. Sure, not all of the games are top-tier, but two are console must-haves, and a couple of the others are solid titles for youngsters. If you're after value for money, this is hard to beat.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
Here's one of the best deals on a modern, all-purpose, and well-rated laptop in Dell's latest sale. You can now get £200 off this machine that features a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM and a reasonable 512GB SSD for storage. With all of those components, you'll have no issues with all of your everyday computing and work needs. And at 14 inches, it's an easily portable device, too. Altogether, it's an excellent value all-around option and a laptop we scored 4.5/5 in our recent review.
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LG reclaimed the top spot on our best TV guide with the C6, as it boasts fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for most people's needs. Contrast is top-tier, with vivid colors and rich blacks, while motion is handled expertly. No matter if you're watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or watching sports, it's up to the job.
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Here's a great discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year.
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Apple iPhone 18 Pro: up to £1,035 off with a trade-in and plan at Vodafone
Vodafone's massive discount of up to £1,035 on the brand-new Apple iPhone 18 Pro has to be one of the biggest discounts I've seen from any network this week. As with other retailers, this particular deal breaks down into a trade-in rebate and a plan discount, so you'll need to have both to get the biggest possible saving on a new iPhone.
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I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.
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Amazon's brand-new Kindle has only been available for a few weeks, but it's already discounted to a record-low price for Black Friday. This "thinner, lighter, and faster" Kindle scored four stars in our review, making it a solid choice for most readers — even if older models might offer better value, upgrading to the slightly more expensive Paperwhite could be worth it for the extra features.
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Here's a great low price for a basic big-screen TV. This 65-inch Samsung display supports high-quality 4K resolution and offers an easy-to-use interface for accessing all the major streaming apps. You can expect competent yet not exceptional image quality and performance, but that may be all you need for general everyday viewing — especially if you're on a tighter budget.
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Ideal for younger gamers, the Nex Playground comes with games ready to play out of the box, such as Fruit Ninja, Whac-a-Mole, and more. It's now down to a record-low price at Amazon. This neat little console relies on intuitive motion controls and is a locked-down system designed specifically with young children in mind.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Let me loop you in on this deal
I go to quite a lot of gigs (and have been going to many since I was a teen) and I feel like I've reached that point in my life where I need to think about protecting my hearing a bit more. These earplug always seem to be a popular pick in sales events, and I see lots of fellow gig-goers with them in, so now might be the time to grab a pair for myself.
Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was
£19.95 now £15.95 at Amazon
Another super-cheap streaming deal
As well as Paramount Plus, you can also get this huge 50% saving on an HBO Max subscription for 12 months. A good one if you want to catch up on The Sopranos, Succession, House of the Dragon, and Lanterns.
HBO Max: was
£5.99 now £2.99 at HBO Max
A fantastic price on one of the best OLED TVs
We love the LG C6. How much? Well, we crowned it our TV of the year last month. The fact that it's on sale for a record-low price at Amazon (and also Currys) in its 65-inch guise is therefore cause for celebration.
It has a ton of great features, an amazing picture that's a lot brighter than last year's model and it's available for a new lowest-ever price — what more could you want from a premium TV?
LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was
£1,899 now £1,649 at Amazon
It's the game everyone's talking about
Grand Theft Auto 6 is here. Have you picked up your copy yet? If not, Rockstar's five-star magnum opus is currently available at its lowest price over at ShopTo. There's a solid saving on a PS5 copy, but the Xbox version is even cheaper.
Grand Theft Auto 6 (PS5): was
£69.99 now £61.85 at ShopTo
£70 PlayStation Store Credit: was
£70 now £60.85 at ShopTo
Grand Theft Auto 6 (Xbox): was
£69.99 now £55.85 at ShopTo
A toothbrush worth investing in
I was always put off by the thought of dropping lots of money on an electric toothbrush when most of the cheaper alternatives were fine. But when I finally picked up the original Suri about a year or so ago, I didn't regret my purchase at all.
The newer 2.0 version is now on sale for Black Friday, featuring an impressive 40-day battery life, fast wireless charging over USB-C, a useful pressure sensor, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount and UV cleaning travel case.
Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was
£105 now £83.98 at Amazon
Suri Core Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was
£65 now £49.98 at Amazon
This phone deal is tempting me
Ever since I first got some hands-on time with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, I finally understood the potential of foldable phones. It feels like Samsung has perfectly refined the form with its latest releases — and our reviewers agreed, too.
So, if you were hoping for a deal this Black Friday, I have some great news. There's a big discount available on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra on the official Samsung Store, with a chance for even bigger savings if you have a phone to trade in.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: £400 off with the code 'BF26' — plus £100 off with PayPal
You'll want to hear this
When it comes to bone conduction headphones, Shokz is a true leader in the industry. These unique headphones, which allow you to hear and be aware of your surroundings, are a top pick for runners and gym-goers. And now, one of its top pairs is on sale for a record-low price for Black Friday.
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was
£169 now £126 at Amazon
Here's your Black Friday price cut on a Kindle
Amazon just released an updated version of its standard Kindle — and this "thinner, lighter, and faster" Kindle that scored four stars in our review now has its first price cut for Black Friday.
Older models might offer better value, and upgrading to the slightly more expensive Paperwhite could be worth it for the extra features, but this is a solid choice for most readers.
Amazon Kindle: was
£149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon
That Switch 2 bundle at Very will be dispatched in the middle of December, so if you want one that will arrive sooner, I suggest heading to Amazon, where you can get a Nintendo Switch 2 with a free copy of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort.
Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Resort Bundle: was
£439.99 now £399 at Amazon
Very clears its shelves with this Switch 2 bundle
A Nintendo Switch 2 bundle normally comes with one game — maybe two if you're lucky. Very has other ideas, with this jam-packed bundle featuring FIVE games.
Alright, they aren't all top-tier classics, but you do get Nintendo Switch Sports Resort and Ocarina of Time, as well as Hogwarts Legacy and Lego Batman, both of which are solid. Oh, there's a Hot Wheels game too — sure, why not? In any case, if value for money matters most to you, this is definitely the best Switch 2 bundle out there this Black Friday.
Nintendo Switch 2 + Nintendo Switch Sports Resort + The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time + Hogwarts Legacy + Lego Batman + Hot Wheels: was
£627 now £489.99 at Very
(Another) new record-low price for the AirPods Pro
The Apple AirPods Pro 3 just keep getting cheaper over at Amazon. We started the week with them costing £165, and now they're about £10 cheaper today. These premium buds offer excellent audio quality, powerful noise cancellation, spatial audio, and handy modern features such as heart rate sensing and live translation.
Apple AirPods Pro 3: was
£219 now £155.98 at Amazon
A super-cheap streaming deal
In the past couple of years, Black Friday has become a great time of the year to start or renew your subscription to streaming services, as the price cuts on memberships have been substantial. One of the cheapest offers this year is at Paramount Plus, where you can get two months for just £2.50 per month, and enjoy shows such as Yellowjackets, MobLand, Dexter, and more.
Paramount Plus: was
£9.99 now £2.50 at Paramount Plus
A new cheap smart home bundle has dropped
Amazon's Black Friday sale has had a super-cheap smart home bundle for most of the week, but it proved so popular that it has already sold out. However, another almost identical version has taken its place.
You can now get this Ring Battery Video Doorbell 2K+ and a Ring Indoor Camera Plus for £44.99 — that's a whopping £80 off the full price. I think it's impossible to beat when it comes to value for money and is a cheap option if you want to get started with a simple and easy-to-use home security setup.
Ring Battery Video Doorbell 2K + Ring Indoor Camera Plus: was
£129.98 now £44.99 at Amazon
Wednesday's Black Friday live coverage starts now
We're almost at the big day. Going by all of the adverts and sales already underway, though, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Black Friday is already here. Well, it is, in a sense, given the sheer volume of deals out there right now.
The TechRadar team and I have been on hand for most of the month, searching through all of the offers to bring you the very best ones on the tech we've tested and love — as well as a few cheap gifts for the Christmas period and home essentials that are worth stocking up on while the discounts are so high.
Stick around for regular updates as I share some of the highlights this morning.
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