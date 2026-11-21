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Add some music to your day (Image credit: Future) I've owned a Wiim Sound wireless speaker for a year and absolutely love it. It's an attractive device that looks at home wherever you place it, it has a handy little screen for viewing Now Playing track info, it works with all of the best streaming services, including my personal choice, high-res audio leader Qobuz — and of course it sounds superb. It's rarely on sale, so a £50 saving is well worth taking advantage of if you're looking for an audio upgrade. And if you don't think you need the screen, you could instead go for the Wiim Sound Lite, for £60 less. Wiim Sound: was £299 now £249 at Amazon Wiim Sound Lite: was £229 now £189 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

The best kitchen purchase I ever made (Image credit: Future) Kitchen appliances don't tend to make it into my 'best things I ever bought' list — because most tend to be practical rather than exciting. The five-star-rated Ninja AF300UK is practical, sure, but it's also so good that I can't imagine daily life without it. This is a dual-basket air fryer, meaning you can cook two things at once. Chips in one and (veggie) sausages in the other? Yes please! It's revolutionised my cooking (on the days when I don't do actual cooking) and right now it's at a super-low £119. Ninja AF300UK Air Fryer: was £199.99 now £119 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

Floored by the ring deals (Image credit: Future) The undisputed champ of our best sleep tracker guide, the Oura Ring 5 offers unparalleled insight into your sleep habits. Not only does it track 50 health and wellness metrics to help you understand your ZZZs, but its app makes discovering key insights super intuitive. On top of that, it's also a total stunner, easily passing for a standard piece of jewellery in everyday wear. Oh, and it currently comes with a massive £100 off in every style, with the cheaper finishes reduced to £299 and more premium ones priced at £399. Oura Ring 5: was £399 now £299 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

Our fave LG TV gets a nice price drop (Image credit: Future) There's a reason the LG C6 is our favourite TV of the year. It offers cracking picture quality — not only can it produce beautifully contrasty images with inky blacks and vibrant color, but it's also a dab-hand when it comes to motion. On top of this, it offers fantastic gaming features and top-notch performance for TV and movies too. But the best thing in our book is the fact it's got a lovely £200 off right now. LG C6 OLED TV: was £1,899 now £1698 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

Right, Marc back on live blogging duties again, I'll have some more deals in a sec. By Marc McLaren

Keeping track (Image credit: Future / Apple) I'd usually say it's madness to buy more than one of the same tech product, but I make an exception for AirTags. I already own three of Apple's handy object trackers, and at Amazon's current deal prices, I'm tempted to buy even more. In today’s mile-a-minute world, it can be easy to lose track of the small things — and I mean that literally, as well as figuratively. AirTags are a great way to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your seemingly anthropomorphic keys, wallet, or suitcase, and Amazon has the four-pack at just £74 right now (that's £18.50 per tag — not too shabby). Apple AirTag 4-pack (2nd generation): was £99 now £74 at Amazon By Axel Metz

Festive Lego is a Black Friday no-brainer (Image credit: Amazon) Lego is great all year round, but festive Lego is an especially good idea. Why? It can come out every year, it becomes part of the Christmas decorations, and it's the kind of activity that really lends itself to a rainy day stuck indoors with relatives you may or may not like that much. I'm mildly obsessed with this Festive Gingerbread house, which hinges open to reveal Santa's bedroom and office (he's a surprisingly minimalist fellow). Right now, there's 20% off in the early Black Friday sales, and it'll arrive in plenty of time for Christmas. Lego Festive Gingerbread House: was £34.99 now £28 at Amazon By Axel Metz

Air time (Image credit: Future) I get a lot of stick for being an iPhone Air fan, and I get it: Apple's super slim iPhone costs £1,099 at full price, it has the same number of cameras as the iPhone 17e, and its battery won't last beyond a full day. But for £799? I'd go as far as to say the iPhone Air is an absolute bargain. It's stunningly thin and light, has a formidable A19 Pro chipset, and it'll remain supported with software updates for many, many years to come. At this price, the iPhone Air costs less than the standard iPhone 17 — go on, you know you want to. Apple iPhone Air: was £1,099 now £799 at Amazon By Axel Metz

Kindles decoded (Image credit: Future) Outside of Prime Day(s), the Black Friday sales are generally the best time to pick up an Amazon device for a bargain price. If you have your eye on a new Kindle but aren't sure which one to pick, my Kindle range guide will help you figure it all out. Head to that linked post for a proper overview, but the ultra-short version is: 6-inch Kindle: smallest, simplest, cheapest

smallest, simplest, cheapest Kindle Paperwhite: larger screen, waterproofing, black & white screen

larger screen, waterproofing, black & white screen Kindle Colorsoft: like a Paperwhite but with a color screen

like a Paperwhite but with a color screen Kindle Scribe: largest screen, writing support, black and white screen

largest screen, writing support, black and white screen Kindle Scribe Colorsoft: like a Scribe but with a color screen, wildly expensive By Axel Metz

Shoot for the stars (without spending a fortune) (Image credit: ZWO/Seestar) One of my hobbies is taking photos of space, a pursuit I've enjoyed far more since the arrival of smart telescopes a few years ago. These incredible devices do most of the hard work for you — you just plonk it down on the supplied tripod, choose your target on the companion app, then start shooting. Give it a bit of time — usually 30-60 minutes and hey presto, you have a gorgeous photo of the Andromeda galaxy or Orion Nebula that you took yourself. I've used and written about two of the best at the more affordable end of the spectrum — the Seestar S30 Plus and S30 Pro — and both are now available for less at Amazon. Either would make a great Christmas gift for a budding astronomer. Seestar S30 Plus smart telescope: was £449 now £426 at Amazon Seestar S30 Pro smart telescope: was £649 now £616.55 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

An oldie but goldie espresso machine (Image credit: Amazon) I don't have a great record of buying my partner gifts, but she has described her Sage Bambino Plus as the best thing I ever bought her, and if pushed I think she would now choose it over me. I don't drink coffee, but she assures me that it makes a fantastic espresso, and to coffee lovers that's an important thing, I gather. This is far from the lowest price we've ever seen for it — it was £224 soon after its launch in 2018 — but it hasn't been lower for a couple of years, and £50 is still £50. Sage The Bambino Plus: was £399 now £349 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

A child-friendly tablet for less (Image credit: Amazon) One thing I quickly discovered when my kids were young was that a good tablet can be a lifesaver. Don't worry, I wasn't one of those parents who used an iPad as a babysitter — screen time was controlled, as was the content they consumed. And I did that with the help of Amazon's excellent Fire Kids tablets. Fire Tablets are no more, replaced by the Amazon Kids Tablet 8 and Tablet 11, and these devices offer several upgrades including — finally! — the fact that they run on full Android rather than Amazon's Fire OS. That means access to the riches of the Google Play Store, but you still get all of the parental controls you need, plus the much-needed colourful bumper case and a 1-year subscription to the Amazon Kids+ service. Oh, and both models are on sale for Black Friday — so what are you waiting for? Amazon Kids Tablet 8: was £199 now £149 at Amazon Amazon Kids Tablet 11: was £289 now £199 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

That's no moon. It's a Lego Star Wars Death Star (Image credit: Amazon) I don't really expect anyone to actually buy one of these, unless maybe they just won the lottery. But look at it! Wow! This Lego Death Star model is designed to be put on display, but as a kid I would have given anything to play with it. It has 9023 bricks, comes with 38 Minifigures, and enables you to recreate iconic scenes such as the trash compactor and hangar bay — literally a childhood's worth of memories to be made there. On the other hand, it's £808 and really, can anyone justify that? Still, it is currently £91 off at Amazon for Black Friday, so that's something. Lego Star Wars Death Star: was £899 now £808 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

Wired buds are increasingly popular (Image credit: Future) Wired earbuds have been enjoying a surge in popularity lately, so I'm not surprised to see a few deals on popular models in the Black Friday sales. That's exactly what's happened with these Sennheiser earbuds, which are now down to under £25 in either white or pink versions, while the black models are slightly pricier at £28. Sennheiser CX 80U Earbuds: was £34.99 now £24.99 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

Here's an affordable and popular shaver (Image credit: Future / Alex Whitelock) The Philips OneBlade 360 offers a lot for the price — especially after this £20 price cut in Amazon's Black Friday sale. With its reputation as "the perfect budget razor", it has everything you need to shave, trim and groom both face and body hair. This excellent starter bundle includes the handle, a spare blade, a 5-in-1 comb, and a body kit. Philips OneBlade 360: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

Save £50 on the Ninja Crispi 3.8L 4-in-1 Glass Air Fryer (Image credit: Ninja) As well as the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone, there's another stellar discount from Ninja — this time on the Ninja Crispi. This 4-in-1 air fryer clips onto the top of its glass case, which is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Described as a 'portable cooking system', the Crispi allows you to simply click a lid on the glass container after frying for easy storage and transport. And it's glass, so you can see it cooking without stopping the process! Ninja Crispi 3.8L 4-in-1 Glass Air Fryer: was £149 now £99 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

With great power… (Image credit: Future) I absolutely love INIU power banks — I've owned about a dozen of the things, partly because I buy them for my daughters and they promptly lose them, but also because they're so good. How can a power bank be particularly good, you might ask? Don't they all just do the same thing? No! Not only are INIU's chargers really well built — sturdy, with a nice matte-plastic feel — but they also pack the latest charging tech, have loads of ports and are really small. The model below can juice up your devices at up to 45W for instance, and has a beefy 20,000mAh capacity. And if you want a bigger or smaller power bank, they have options from 5,000W up to 27,000. INIU 20000mAh Power Bank, 45W Fast Charging: was £32.99 now £26.15 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

Playing GTA VI? You need this (Image credit: Future / Sony) Are you playing GTA VI right now? And if not, why not? Haven't you read our 5-star GTA 6 review and heard about how amazing it is? Anyway, Amazon is doing deals on DualSense controllers for PS5 in several different colours, including Midnight Black, but nothing tops this Nova Pink controller. It's labelled as a 'best seller' on Amazon — perhaps because it's a colour-match for the neon pink signage emblematic of Vice City. These deals are unlikely to go lower, and may not last long — like a Flower In A Hurricane... PS5 DualSense controller (Nova Pink 5): was £64.99 now £42.99 at Amazon By Marc McLaren

The new Kindle gets a surprise Black Friday deal (Image credit: Sharmishta Sarkar / TechRadar) Where I shall I start, then? How about at the beginning — which for Amazon, is the humble Kindle. Amazon only released the latest version of its mega-popular ereader recently, so we weren't really expecting to see price cuts this Black Friday — we thought that maybe older models would be the reduced, but that's it. But no, Amazon has gone ahead and discounted this "thinner, lighter, and faster" model that we scored four stars in our review by £30. Older models might still offer better value at lower prices, but if you want the new design and added performance, this will be the lowest price we see until at least Prime Day next year. Amazon Kindle: was £149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon By Marc McLaren