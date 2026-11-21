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27 best Black Friday deals at Amazon UK — Kindles, Ninja air fryers, Switch 2, Oura Ring, Sony headphones, and more
All the best deals from the retailer's massive sale
The Amazon Black Friday sale is here — and it's vast.
The retailer officially went live with its full end-of-year deals event on Thursday, and it's absolutely packed with huge discounts on everything from OLED TVs to kitchen appliances, from smart home tech to Kindles, from headphones to toys and much, much more.
Amazon devices offer some of the biggest savings — no surprise there — with massive discounts on Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers, and both Ring and Blink doorbells and cameras, in particular. Some of these are down to new record-low prices, but not all of them; we'll be sure to point out whether a deal is actually a lowest price or not.
• Check out Amazon's full list of Black Friday deals
What other trends are we seeing? Well, there's good news if you're in the market for a new TV, because there are some very tasty offers available on some of our favourite sets. For instance, the LG C6, TechRadar's TV of the year, is currently down to a record-low price. We've also found an excellent Nintendo Switch 2 bundle, a ton of great headphone deals from Sony and Bose, and the usual savings on appliances from the likes of Shark, Dyson and Ninja.
There's so much choice it's almost overwhelming, but that's where I can help. I've rounded up my favourite deals below, and then at the bottom of the page you can find live updates on the latest offers, handpicked by myself and the TechRadar team.
Amazon Black Friday sale — quick links
- Amazon Prime: get a 30-day free trial
- Amazon Devices: up to 67% off Ring & Blink
- Amazon Haul: 30% off
- Appliances: up to 40% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Beauty: up to 70% off Philips & Oral-B
- Computing: up to 35% off RAM & CPUs
- Essentials: up to 50% off cleaning & groceries
- Fashion: up to 50% off
- Gaming: up to 33% off PS5 & Switch 2
- Headphones: up to 50% off Shokz & Sony
- Kindle: up to 40% off
- Laptops: from £159.99
- Tablets: up to 50% off Alexa tablets
- TVs: from £109
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Shark & Dyson
- Wearables: Fitbit & Oura from £58.99
As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.
My top 25 Black Friday deals at Amazon UK
This excellent value bundle includes the latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for a cheap and easy way to get started with home security. We've tested these and have been impressed with the video quality, high zoom, and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is only usable with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it's worth the cost.
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It's always handy to have a portable charger to take with you when you're on the go, and this 10000mAh one from popular brand Inui is a smart buy in my eyes. For starters, it's small and super-slim, making it easy to carry around in a pocket or slip into your bag, while still offering enough juice to charge some of the latest phones and tablets to above 50%. It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A, meaning you can charge multiple devices at once. There's even a handy detachable USB-C cable included for free.
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The Ninja AF300UK remains an extremely popular and number one best-selling air fryer all these years after its release — and it's now back to the lowest price we've seen all year at Amazon. It's an excellent offer for a large dual-basket air fryer that can prepare multiple foods at once, while being faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods.
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Amazon's brand-new Kindle has only been available for a few weeks, but it's already discounted to a record-low price for Black Friday. This "thinner, lighter, and faster" Kindle scored four stars in our review, making it a solid choice for most readers — even if older models might offer better value, upgrading to the slightly more expensive Paperwhite could be worth it for the extra features.
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One of the cheapest Switch 2 bundles available in the Black Friday sales is this Nintendo Switch Sports Resort version. It simply includes a Switch 2 console and a copy of the latest sports compilation, featuring games such as tennis, volleyball, golf, bowling, archery, and more.
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I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.
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This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Amazon's latest sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case and a spare brush head included for free.
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The standard PS5 DualSense Controller has a strong discount right now on Amazon. Other colours are available for slightly more, but if you just want the classic design for a great price, you can't go wrong with this Black Friday deal.
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If you want to give your home heating a boost, then I can recommend this Dreo Electric Heater, which is down to around £40. We haven't tried this model in particular, but Dreo is one of the top brands for fan and air quality products – and this seems no different, judging by the thousands of positive reviews on Amazon for its compact size and efficient heating.
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I'm a little tempted by the £25 price reduction on this well-scoring blender. While it can't chop ice, it creates velvety smoothies out of fresh and frozen fruits hassle-free. On top of this, the build quality and performance impressed us, and the fact that it's only a few quid more than it was last Black Friday makes this an even sweeter deal.
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As a way to get started, this box of 790 Lego pieces is a great beginner kit. With a variety of brick types and extras, you can start building whatever you please. You also get a very handy brick-shaped box to store everything in once playtime is over, all for under £30.
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Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is already down to its lowest-ever price — less than two months after launch. Considering it's only slightly more expensive than the basic HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade to get a fancy new remote and access to higher-resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use.
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The original Sony WH-1000XM4 were our pick for the best over-ear headphones ever for a long time. This refreshed model of the classics offers top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's over £100 cheaper than the newer Sony XM6. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this when they are on sale.
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LG reclaimed the top spot on our best TV guide with the C6, as it boasts fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for most people's needs. Contrast is top-tier, with vivid colors and rich blacks, while motion is handled expertly. No matter if you're watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or watching sports, it's up to the job.
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The 50-inch Amazon Ember TV is the mid-sized version of the budget-friendly 4-Series range and it's now down to its lowest-ever price. It's a nice buy if you're on a budget, as the premium 4K resolution delivers excellent clarity and picture quality for TV shows, movies, sports and general viewing. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.
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A fantastic low price for a pair of smart plugs that offer a suite of features to control your devices and monitor your energy use. You can use them with any existing socket and connect an assortment of devices such as chargers, lights, small appliances and more. Remote control, voice control, schedules and more are all handled in the free smartphone app. Today's offer is just £1 away from the recent record low.
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The AirPods 5 only came out a few months ago, so any discount is appreciated and it's possible the price won't drop below this — though we hope it does. Either way, they're great buds for the price, as we explain in our 4.5-star AirPods 5 review. There is a cheaper model, but it's only £10 less, so we'd get the extra included here, such as wireless charging and a case that's harder to lose.
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The Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush is 23% off at Amazon for Black Friday. This is a strong offer for the fantastic, eco-friendly alternative to other electric toothbrushes. In fact, we scored it four-and-a-half out of five in our Suri 2.0 Sonic Toothbrush review. As I've found with the original 1.0 version, it performs and cleans well, offers an impressive 40-day battery life, fast wireless charging over USB-C, a useful pressure sensor, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount and UV cleaning travel case.
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I've got one of those AnySharp knife sharpeners to keep my kitchen knives up to scratch, but if you want to go all the way with a convenient knife block with a built-in sharpener, then this is a great price for a premium set from Ninja. You'll never suffer from dull knives again with this extremely handy kitchen gadget, with its six-piece set of stainless steel knives and included paring scissors.
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If you want some really cheap earbuds then you can't go wrong with these Sonys. As we said in our Sony WF-C510 review, they're the budget buds worth buying, and that was at full price; at £30 they're an absolute steal.
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Promising simplicity of use, the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo has a straightforward touch control panel that allows you to brew your favourite cup of coffee with the minimum amount of effort. It also has a silent integrated grinder with 13 settings, plus a handy milk frother, so it’s a good all-in-one solution for those who love a cup of joe but want to skip all the faff of making the drink. We liked it enough in our De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Next review, in which we awarded it four stars out of five.
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I'm still not sure if a smart ring is for me, but we gave the latest version of the unique wearable an impressive four stars in our Oura Ring 5 review. We said that it is "a luxury smart ring for discreet everyday wellness tracking," while also praising the accurate metrics and comfortable fit. If you're ready to try one for yourself, it's now available for a record-low price on Amazon.
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Display: 13.8 inches
Processor: Snapdragon X2 Plus
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
Microsoft knocked it out of the park with its latest range of Surface Laptops — and now you can pick one up for a fantastic price at Amazon following this £550 saving. It's a powerful mid-range version of the device, too, with the super-efficient Snapdragon X2 Plus processor and 16GB of RAM ensuring speedy performance and lengthy all-day battery life. Storage is reasonable at 512GB, too, which is more than enough for essential files and applications, especially if you rely on a lot of web services such as Google Docs.
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The Dyson V8 is now older, but it remains one of the top affordable vacuums and also one of the best Dyson vacuums — period. This still more-than-capable vacuum comes with a couple of essential attachments for cleaning around the home. Given its age and basic features, it's a struggle to recommend it at its full price, but now that it's discounted so heavily at Amazon, it's an easy recommendation.
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Treat yourself to one of the best pairs of bone conduction headphones at their lowest-ever price. Not only do the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 deliver outstanding sound, but they're also incredibly comfortable. They're highly recommended by our Fitness & Wearables Editor, Matt Evans, and are now more affordable, making them a great buy for runners and gym-goers.
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Amazon's Echo Spot smart clock is down to within £10 of its record-low price for Black Friday. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.
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The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as a spare blade, a five-in-one comb, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable.
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As a veteran of every Black Friday since 2014 I'm well used to hunting through thousands of deals in search of the truly great offers. Over the course of my career I've reviewed everything from phones to cameras to headphones to TVs to smart home devices, so I've got extensive knowledge of what the best products are in multiple categories, rather than just which ones are the cheapest.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Amazon's smart displays are on sale — but prices could still drop
All five Amazon Echo Show devices are on sale for Black Friday, but we've seen all drop lower in the past, so it may be worth waiting to see what happens over the next few days.
Then again, with the way prices have gone in general over the past year, there's no guarantee they will go lower than this — and a couple of them are only a little above past lows. For instance, the Echo Show 11 and Show 15 have only ever been £10 cheaper, so are unlikely to be much better value than this either way.
Price aside, these devices are a great way to add some smart functionality into your home — perfect for asking questions, setting timers, following cooking instructions and linking to a Ring Doorbell and other smart home kit.
Echo Show 5: was
£99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon
Echo Show 8: was
£199.99 now £119.99 at Amazon
Echo Show 11: was
£249.99 now £174.99 at Amazon
Echo Show 15: was
£349.99 now £239.99 at Amazon
Echo Show 21: was
£499.99 now £399.99 at Amazon
Add some music to your day
I've owned a Wiim Sound wireless speaker for a year and absolutely love it. It's an attractive device that looks at home wherever you place it, it has a handy little screen for viewing Now Playing track info, it works with all of the best streaming services, including my personal choice, high-res audio leader Qobuz — and of course it sounds superb.
It's rarely on sale, so a £50 saving is well worth taking advantage of if you're looking for an audio upgrade. And if you don't think you need the screen, you could instead go for the Wiim Sound Lite, for £60 less.
Wiim Sound: was
£299 now £249 at Amazon
Wiim Sound Lite: was
£229 now £189 at Amazon
The best kitchen purchase I ever made
Kitchen appliances don't tend to make it into my 'best things I ever bought' list — because most tend to be practical rather than exciting. The five-star-rated Ninja AF300UK is practical, sure, but it's also so good that I can't imagine daily life without it.
This is a dual-basket air fryer, meaning you can cook two things at once. Chips in one and (veggie) sausages in the other? Yes please! It's revolutionised my cooking (on the days when I don't do actual cooking) and right now it's at a super-low £119.
Ninja AF300UK Air Fryer: was
£199.99 now £119 at Amazon
Floored by the ring deals
The undisputed champ of our best sleep tracker guide, the Oura Ring 5 offers unparalleled insight into your sleep habits. Not only does it track 50 health and wellness metrics to help you understand your ZZZs, but its app makes discovering key insights super intuitive.
On top of that, it's also a total stunner, easily passing for a standard piece of jewellery in everyday wear. Oh, and it currently comes with a massive £100 off in every style, with the cheaper finishes reduced to £299 and more premium ones priced at £399.
- Oura Ring 5: was
£399now £299 at Amazon
Our fave LG TV gets a nice price drop
There's a reason the LG C6 is our favourite TV of the year. It offers cracking picture quality — not only can it produce beautifully contrasty images with inky blacks and vibrant color, but it's also a dab-hand when it comes to motion.
On top of this, it offers fantastic gaming features and top-notch performance for TV and movies too. But the best thing in our book is the fact it's got a lovely £200 off right now.
LG C6 OLED TV: was
£1,899 now £1698 at Amazon
Right, Marc back on live blogging duties again, I'll have some more deals in a sec.
Keeping track
I'd usually say it's madness to buy more than one of the same tech product, but I make an exception for AirTags. I already own three of Apple's handy object trackers, and at Amazon's current deal prices, I'm tempted to buy even more.
In today’s mile-a-minute world, it can be easy to lose track of the small things — and I mean that literally, as well as figuratively. AirTags are a great way to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your seemingly anthropomorphic keys, wallet, or suitcase, and Amazon has the four-pack at just £74 right now (that's £18.50 per tag — not too shabby).
Apple AirTag 4-pack (2nd generation): was
£99 now £74 at Amazon
Festive Lego is a Black Friday no-brainer
Lego is great all year round, but festive Lego is an especially good idea. Why? It can come out every year, it becomes part of the Christmas decorations, and it's the kind of activity that really lends itself to a rainy day stuck indoors with relatives you may or may not like that much. I'm mildly obsessed with this Festive Gingerbread house, which hinges open to reveal Santa's bedroom and office (he's a surprisingly minimalist fellow). Right now, there's 20% off in the early Black Friday sales, and it'll arrive in plenty of time for Christmas.
Lego Festive Gingerbread House: was
£34.99 now £28 at Amazon
Air time
I get a lot of stick for being an iPhone Air fan, and I get it: Apple's super slim iPhone costs £1,099 at full price, it has the same number of cameras as the iPhone 17e, and its battery won't last beyond a full day.
But for £799? I'd go as far as to say the iPhone Air is an absolute bargain. It's stunningly thin and light, has a formidable A19 Pro chipset, and it'll remain supported with software updates for many, many years to come.
At this price, the iPhone Air costs less than the standard iPhone 17 — go on, you know you want to.
Apple iPhone Air: was
£1,099 now £799 at Amazon
Kindles decoded
Outside of Prime Day(s), the Black Friday sales are generally the best time to pick up an Amazon device for a bargain price. If you have your eye on a new Kindle but aren't sure which one to pick, my Kindle range guide will help you figure it all out. Head to that linked post for a proper overview, but the ultra-short version is:
- 6-inch Kindle: smallest, simplest, cheapest
- Kindle Paperwhite: larger screen, waterproofing, black & white screen
- Kindle Colorsoft: like a Paperwhite but with a color screen
- Kindle Scribe: largest screen, writing support, black and white screen
- Kindle Scribe Colorsoft: like a Scribe but with a color screen, wildly expensive
Shoot for the stars (without spending a fortune)
One of my hobbies is taking photos of space, a pursuit I've enjoyed far more since the arrival of smart telescopes a few years ago. These incredible devices do most of the hard work for you — you just plonk it down on the supplied tripod, choose your target on the companion app, then start shooting. Give it a bit of time — usually 30-60 minutes and hey presto, you have a gorgeous photo of the Andromeda galaxy or Orion Nebula that you took yourself.
I've used and written about two of the best at the more affordable end of the spectrum — the Seestar S30 Plus and S30 Pro — and both are now available for less at Amazon. Either would make a great Christmas gift for a budding astronomer.
Seestar S30 Plus smart telescope: was
£449 now £426 at Amazon
Seestar S30 Pro smart telescope: was
£649 now £616.55 at Amazon
An oldie but goldie espresso machine
I don't have a great record of buying my partner gifts, but she has described her Sage Bambino Plus as the best thing I ever bought her, and if pushed I think she would now choose it over me. I don't drink coffee, but she assures me that it makes a fantastic espresso, and to coffee lovers that's an important thing, I gather.
This is far from the lowest price we've ever seen for it — it was £224 soon after its launch in 2018 — but it hasn't been lower for a couple of years, and £50 is still £50.
Sage The Bambino Plus: was
£399 now £349 at Amazon
A child-friendly tablet for less
One thing I quickly discovered when my kids were young was that a good tablet can be a lifesaver. Don't worry, I wasn't one of those parents who used an iPad as a babysitter — screen time was controlled, as was the content they consumed. And I did that with the help of Amazon's excellent Fire Kids tablets.
Fire Tablets are no more, replaced by the Amazon Kids Tablet 8 and Tablet 11, and these devices offer several upgrades including — finally! — the fact that they run on full Android rather than Amazon's Fire OS. That means access to the riches of the Google Play Store, but you still get all of the parental controls you need, plus the much-needed colourful bumper case and a 1-year subscription to the Amazon Kids+ service. Oh, and both models are on sale for Black Friday — so what are you waiting for?
Amazon Kids Tablet 8: was
£199 now £149 at Amazon
Amazon Kids Tablet 11: was
£289 now £199 at Amazon
That's no moon. It's a Lego Star Wars Death Star
I don't really expect anyone to actually buy one of these, unless maybe they just won the lottery. But look at it! Wow!
This Lego Death Star model is designed to be put on display, but as a kid I would have given anything to play with it. It has 9023 bricks, comes with 38 Minifigures, and enables you to recreate iconic scenes such as the trash compactor and hangar bay — literally a childhood's worth of memories to be made there.
On the other hand, it's £808 and really, can anyone justify that? Still, it is currently £91 off at Amazon for Black Friday, so that's something.
Lego Star Wars Death Star: was
£899 now £808 at Amazon
Wired buds are increasingly popular
Wired earbuds have been enjoying a surge in popularity lately, so I'm not surprised to see a few deals on popular models in the Black Friday sales.
That's exactly what's happened with these Sennheiser earbuds, which are now down to under £25 in either white or pink versions, while the black models are slightly pricier at £28.
Sennheiser CX 80U Earbuds: was
£34.99 now £24.99 at Amazon
Here's an affordable and popular shaver
The Philips OneBlade 360 offers a lot for the price — especially after this £20 price cut in Amazon's Black Friday sale.
With its reputation as "the perfect budget razor", it has everything you need to shave, trim and groom both face and body hair. This excellent starter bundle includes the handle, a spare blade, a 5-in-1 comb, and a body kit.
Philips OneBlade 360: was
£59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon
Save £50 on the Ninja Crispi 3.8L 4-in-1 Glass Air Fryer
As well as the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone, there's another stellar discount from Ninja — this time on the Ninja Crispi. This 4-in-1 air fryer clips onto the top of its glass case, which is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Described as a 'portable cooking system', the Crispi allows you to simply click a lid on the glass container after frying for easy storage and transport. And it's glass, so you can see it cooking without stopping the process!
Ninja Crispi 3.8L 4-in-1 Glass Air Fryer: was
£149 now £99 at Amazon
Fire TV Stick deals are big this year
Amazon always discounts its excellent Fire TV Stick streamers — and this year is no exception.
I expect that this is the lowest price we'll see for these models; a second drop on Black Friday itself is possible, but unlikely. When you look at the size of the discounts, though, that seems fair enough:
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was
£59.99 now £17.99 at Amazon
Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was
£64.99 now £21.99 at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was
£69.99 now £31.99 at Amazon
Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: was
£79.99 now £34.99 at Amazon
Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (newest Gen): was
£99.99 now £46.99 at Amazon
With great power…
I absolutely love INIU power banks — I've owned about a dozen of the things, partly because I buy them for my daughters and they promptly lose them, but also because they're so good.
How can a power bank be particularly good, you might ask? Don't they all just do the same thing? No! Not only are INIU's chargers really well built — sturdy, with a nice matte-plastic feel — but they also pack the latest charging tech, have loads of ports and are really small. The model below can juice up your devices at up to 45W for instance, and has a beefy 20,000mAh capacity. And if you want a bigger or smaller power bank, they have options from 5,000W up to 27,000.
INIU 20000mAh Power Bank, 45W Fast Charging: was
£32.99 now £26.15 at Amazon
Blink devices are super-cheap right now
Some of the biggest discounts I've seen anywhere this week have been on Blink devices — which range from 77% off to 81% off at Amazon. Wow!
For instance, you can get an amazing bundle deal on the Blink Outdoor Camera 4 and Mini 2K 4 for £24.99 — saving £85 off the usual price. We gave the Mini 2K+ 4.5 stars in our review, while our Blink Outdoor 4 review awarded it 4 stars — so these are both TechRadar-recommended devices. To get them together for this price is a steal.
Blink Outdoor Camera 4 with free Blink Mini 2K+: was
£109.98 now £24.99 at Amazon
Playing GTA VI? You need this
Are you playing GTA VI right now? And if not, why not? Haven't you read our 5-star GTA 6 review and heard about how amazing it is?
Anyway, Amazon is doing deals on DualSense controllers for PS5 in several different colours, including Midnight Black, but nothing tops this Nova Pink controller.
It's labelled as a 'best seller' on Amazon — perhaps because it's a colour-match for the neon pink signage emblematic of Vice City. These deals are unlikely to go lower, and may not last long — like a Flower In A Hurricane...
PS5 DualSense controller (Nova Pink 5): was
£64.99 now £42.99 at Amazon
The new Kindle gets a surprise Black Friday deal
Where I shall I start, then? How about at the beginning — which for Amazon, is the humble Kindle.
Amazon only released the latest version of its mega-popular ereader recently, so we weren't really expecting to see price cuts this Black Friday — we thought that maybe older models would be the reduced, but that's it. But no, Amazon has gone ahead and discounted this "thinner, lighter, and faster" model that we scored four stars in our review by £30.
Older models might still offer better value at lower prices, but if you want the new design and added performance, this will be the lowest price we see until at least Prime Day next year.
Amazon Kindle: was
£149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon
Good morning, everyone! Marc here to bring you some Amazon Black Friday deals this weekend.
No, it's not Black Friday yet — but Amazon has already started its sale, so there's plenty to dig into. Stick with me and I'll help you find a bargain.
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