Shure SE115 headphones review

Shure's SE115 noise cancelling headphones drown out everyth...

By Headphones 

Shure SE115
Shure's little SE115 earphones have a serious-looking glossy black finish

Our Verdict

Improved bass caps a solid performance all round

For

  • Great noise isolation
  • Good sound quality

Shure's SE115 sound isolating earbuds promise a much-improved bass response… and they deliver.

Their second-gen Dynamic MicroSpeakers offer an improvement over the SE110s, with the extra bass definition contributing to a richer, more rounded overall sound.

Sound isolation is good, with little overspill and no intruding background noise. And the bass doesn't swamp the rest of the output.

The SE115s offer a warm, rounded sound across the board.

