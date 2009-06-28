Shure SE115 headphones review

Shure's SE115 sound isolating earbuds promise a much-improved bass response… and they deliver.

Their second-gen Dynamic MicroSpeakers offer an improvement over the SE110s, with the extra bass definition contributing to a richer, more rounded overall sound.

Sound isolation is good, with little overspill and no intruding background noise. And the bass doesn't swamp the rest of the output.

The SE115s offer a warm, rounded sound across the board.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview