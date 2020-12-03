ZTE Axon 20 5G is the first phone with an in-screen camera you may be able to buy

We’ve been talking about phones with under-display cameras for years now, and one has finally arrived, namely the ZTE Axon 20 5G.

This was actually announced in China back in September, but at the time that was the only region it was available in. Now though, it’s getting a global launch, with the UK, European Union, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa being the first places to get it.

The company claims the ZTE Axon 20 5G will be available from December 21, so presumably that’s when you’ll be able to buy it in the UK. It’s not clear if or when the US and Australia will get the phone, but they might at some point, as they do get some ZTE handsets.

(Image credit: ZTE)

Having an under-display camera means that the Axon 20 5G can have a truly all-screen front, with no notch or punch-hole camera, though it remains to be seen how well this will work.

That camera is a 32MP one, and the other specs include a 6.92-inch 1080 x 2460 OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,220mAh battery, and a quad-lens rear camera, with 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth and 2MP macro sensors. So under-display camera aside this is an upper mid-range phone.

The ZTE Axon 20 5G’s price hasn’t yet been confirmed, but in China the model with this storage and RAM configuration costs 2,498 yuan. That’s around £285 / $380 / AU$515, but we’d imagine the actual price will be higher.