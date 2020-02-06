ZTE Axon 10S Pro announced with a more powerful chipset than any current phone

The top-end Snapdragon 865 chipset was announced a while back, but so far no phones use it. That could be about to change though, as the ZTE Axon 10S Pro has just been unveiled and it’s packing the top-end chipset.

The phone has oddly been listed on ZTE’s official Chinese website with no fanfare, which seems strange for what’s surely a major handset for the company.

There’s no release date just yet though, which means it might not be the first phone available with the Snapdragon 865 chipset – it could be in a race with the Samsung Galaxy S20 for that, as that phone is being announced on February 11 and is also expected to use the Snapdragon 865.

Top-end chipset aside there’s plenty more to like about the ZTE Axon 10S Pro. For example, it supports 5G, comes with 6GB or 12GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, and has a 6.47-inch 1080 x 2340 curved AMOLED screen.

There’s also a 4,000mAh battery, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, and a triple-lens camera with a 48MP main sensor, a 20MP wide-angle camera and an 8MP telephoto one, along with a 20MP selfie snapper on the front.

There are stereo speakers too, plus fast charging and speedy LPDDR5 RAM which, as with the chipset, is something that no other phone uses at the time of writing.

So there’s an impressive assortment of specs and features, and coming from ZTE there’s a good chance the Axon 10S Pro will undercut big-name flagships, but the price is another thing that we haven’t yet heard.

We’d expect we’ll learn that soon, as well as finding out when and where the ZTE Axon 10S Pro will be available. Mobile World Congress 2020 kicks off towards the end of February, so we may well hear more about the phone there if not before. Whenever we do hear anything we’ll let you know, so stay tuned.