You can watch Netflix free in India on Dec 5 & 6 - Here's how

In a bid to lure in new users to its fold, Netflix is hosting 'StreamFest' in India on December 5 and 6 that will allow non-subscribers to experience the service for free.

Netflix’s StreamFest will not ask for users’ credit card details and will be available to anyone with a device that supports Netflix’s streaming service.

Netflix India Vice President (Content) Monika Shergill said,"At Netflix, we want to bring the most amazing stories from across the world to all fans of entertainment in India. It's why we're hosting StreamFest: an entire weekend (December 5 12.01am-December 6 11.59pm) of free Netflix."

Anyone in India can watch all the blockbuster films, the biggest series, award-winning documentaries, and entertaining reality shows for two whole days.

Those wanting to wanting join 'Streamfest' will have to visit Netflix.com/StreamFest (or download the Android app), sign up with their name, email or phone number, and password — and start streaming. It's completely free, no credit or debit card or payment needed, Netflix said.

From November 20, viewers can also visit Netflix.com/StreamFest and set a reminder with their email or phone number. They'll be intimated as soon as StreamFest is live.

Anyone who signs in during StreamFest gets one stream in standard definition — so, no one else can use the same login information to stream.

Viewers who sign up via the Android app or a browser, can use that login to watch Netflix on any device — smart TV, gaming console, iOS device (yes, you can cast too). They will have access to every feature that Netflix's regular members currently use.

Netflix and its India plans

Netflix said it would have to limit the number of StreamFest viewers so that whoever comes in gets the best experience.

"So during StreamFest, if you see a message saying “StreamFest is at capacity”, don’t worry. We’ll let you know when you can start streaming," Netflix added.

In India, Netflix is expected to end the year with 4.6 million paid subscribers.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings had last year announced that Netflix would invest Rs 3,000 crore on Indian content.

In September this year, Netflix India partnered with Jio to offer a free mobile-only subscription to post-paid subscribers, at plans starting Rs 399 per month and above.

"India is the only country where we are launching a mobile-only plan. The country is a pillar for us. With the huge population rise, rising middle class and all the entertainment that we can create out of India, it is an important play in the books of Netflix," the company had said.

Source: Netflix