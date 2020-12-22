Xiaomi Mi 10i with 108MP camera to launch on January 5 in India

The Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G will launch in India on January 5, 2021. It will be the first smartphone to sport the second-gen 108MP camera from Samsung.

Before we talk about the upcoming mid-ranger, let’s try to make sense of where it will fit in Xiaomi’s portfolio . The Mi 10 series was its flagship range for 2020, consisting of the Mi 10, the Mi 10T and the China-exclusive Mi 10 Ultra. As the name suggests, the Mi 10i will be an affordable variant of the family. It will be a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G , which in turn was a Mi 10T Lite, albeit with an upgraded camera.

The Xiaomi Mi 10i is likely to be the cheapest phone with a 108MP camera in India, implementing the new Samsung ISOCELL HM2 image sensor which has a large 1/1.52-inch size. Unless there are any other region-specific changes, we have a good idea at what to expect from this smartphone. The rest of the cameras will be a 13MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is a 16MP selfie shooter.

On the inside, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset, which is a new mid-range platform with 5G capabilities. RAM could vary between 6GB and 8GB, while the storage options should go up to 128GB.

The Xiaomi Mi 10i will have a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate with AdaptiveSync, allowing it to smartly switch between six different stops based on the content being displayed. An array of ambient light sensors around the phone enable it to have better brightness control and colour temperature.

Other specs include a 4,820mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The rest of the features include IP53 water-resistance, 360-degree ambient light sensing, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a free antimicrobial case and screen protector.

As for pricing, the Mi 10i should occupy the Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 segment, a space which Xiaomi hasn’t updated in a while.