Amazon Fab Phones Fest: best deals on smartphones

By

Up to 40% off on smartphones

amazon fab phone fest
(Image credit: amazon)
Amazon Fab Phones Fest kickstarted on Amazon today. The event brings a bunch of new exciting offers, deals, and discounts on smartphones. The offers are applicable for a smartphone that costs Rs 6,000 to flagship smartphones that are priced over Rs 1,00,000. 

The Amazon Fab Phones Fest is offering up to 40% discount on smartphones from multiple brands which includes OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and much more. You can avail no-cost EMI on multiple bank cards, exchange offer, and up to Rs 1,500 instant discount with HDFC bank cards. 

With HDFC credit card, credit card EMI, and debit card EMI, you get up to Rs 1,500 off while on HDFC debit card transaction, you can avail Rs 500 off. On top of this Amazon is offering discount coupons on select smartphones. Some of the deals are available for Amazon Prime members. Here are the best smartphone deals on Amazon right now:

Smartphones under Rs 10,000

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core at Rs 5,499

Apple Rs 500 couponView Deal

Samsung Galaxy M11 at Rs 9,999View Deal

Smartphones under Rs 15,000

First sale on December 22, 12 noon

Check out Redmi 9 Power on Amazon

4+64GB: Rs 10,999

4+128GB: Rs 11,999View Deal

Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs 12,999View Deal

Redmi Note 9 starts at Rs 10,999View Deal

Smartphones under Rs 20,000

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

15,999 6+64GB |18,499 6+128GBView Deal

Samsung Galaxy M31s at Rs 18,499

Apply Rs 1,000 coupon 


View Deal

Oppo F17 at Rs 16,990View Deal

Smartphones under Rs 30,000

Recommended

Samsung Galaxy M51

6+128GB: Rs 21,749 | 8+128GB: Rs 23,749

Apply Rs 1,250 couponView Deal

Oppo F17 Pro at Rs 21,490View Deal

Smartphones under Rs 40,000

Recommended

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G at Rs 37,999

Apply Rs 2,000 coupon

Rs 34,999 with ICICI credit cardView Deal

Recommended

Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G at Rs 33,999

Apply Rs 2,000 coupon

Rs 30,999 with ICICI credit cardView Deal

OnePlus 7T Pro at Rs 38,999 

Apply Rs 5,000 couponView Deal

OnePlus 8 at starts at Rs 39,999

Rs 37,999 onwards with HDFC bank cardsView Deal

OnePlus 7T at Rs 37,999View Deal

Flagship smartphones

Apple iPhone 11

64GB: Rs 51,999

128GB: Rs 58,999View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,29,990View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip at Rs 84,999View Deal

OnePlus 8 Pro at Rs 59,999

Rs 56,999 onwards with HDFC bank cardsView Deal

Apple iPhone 12 starts at Rs 79,990View Deal

OPPO Find X2 at Rs 51,990

Apply Rs 13,000 couponView Deal

 LG Wing at Rs 69,990 View Deal