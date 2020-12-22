Amazon Fab Phones Fest: best deals on smartphones

Amazon Fab Phones Fest kickstarted on Amazon today. The event brings a bunch of new exciting offers, deals, and discounts on smartphones. The offers are applicable for a smartphone that costs Rs 6,000 to flagship smartphones that are priced over Rs 1,00,000.
The Amazon Fab Phones Fest is offering up to 40% discount on smartphones from multiple brands which includes OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and much more. You can avail no-cost EMI on multiple bank cards, exchange offer, and up to Rs 1,500 instant discount with HDFC bank cards.
With HDFC credit card, credit card EMI, and debit card EMI, you get up to Rs 1,500 off while on HDFC debit card transaction, you can avail Rs 500 off. On top of this Amazon is offering discount coupons on select smartphones. Some of the deals are available for Amazon Prime members. Here are the best smartphone deals on Amazon right now:
Smartphones under Rs 10,000
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core at Rs 5,499
Apple Rs 500 couponView Deal
Smartphones under Rs 15,000
Check out Redmi 9 Power on Amazon
4+64GB: Rs 10,999
4+128GB: Rs 11,999View Deal
Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs 12,999View Deal
Redmi Note 9 starts at Rs 10,999View Deal
Smartphones under Rs 20,000
15,999 6+64GB |18,499 6+128GBView Deal
Samsung Galaxy M31s at Rs 18,499
Apply Rs 1,000 coupon
Smartphones under Rs 30,000
6+128GB: Rs 21,749 | 8+128GB: Rs 23,749
Apply Rs 1,250 couponView Deal
Smartphones under Rs 40,000
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G at Rs 37,999
Apply Rs 2,000 coupon
Rs 34,999 with ICICI credit cardView Deal
Apply Rs 2,000 coupon
Rs 30,999 with ICICI credit cardView Deal
Apply Rs 5,000 couponView Deal
OnePlus 8 at starts at Rs 39,999
Rs 37,999 onwards with HDFC bank cardsView Deal
Flagship smartphones
64GB: Rs 51,999
128GB: Rs 58,999View Deal
Rs 56,999 onwards with HDFC bank cardsView Deal
Apple iPhone 12 starts at Rs 79,990View Deal
Apply Rs 13,000 couponView Deal