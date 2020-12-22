Amazon Fab Phones Fest: best deals on smartphones

Amazon Fab Phones Fest kickstarted on Amazon today. The event brings a bunch of new exciting offers, deals, and discounts on smartphones. The offers are applicable for a smartphone that costs Rs 6,000 to flagship smartphones that are priced over Rs 1,00,000.

The Amazon Fab Phones Fest is offering up to 40% discount on smartphones from multiple brands which includes OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and much more. You can avail no-cost EMI on multiple bank cards, exchange offer, and up to Rs 1,500 instant discount with HDFC bank cards.

With HDFC credit card, credit card EMI, and debit card EMI, you get up to Rs 1,500 off while on HDFC debit card transaction, you can avail Rs 500 off. On top of this Amazon is offering discount coupons on select smartphones. Some of the deals are available for Amazon Prime members. Here are the best smartphone deals on Amazon right now:

Smartphones under Rs 10,000

Smartphones under Rs 15,000

Smartphones under Rs 20,000

Smartphones under Rs 30,000

Smartphones under Rs 40,000