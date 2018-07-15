World Cup final live stream: How to watch France lift the World Cup online from anywhere

It's finally time for the 2018 FIFA World Cup final! One month and a day after Russia 2018 started, it all boils down to France vs Croatia. Oh, World Cup 2018 - we'll miss you, but we still have a huge climax to one of the most spellbinding FIFA World Cups in living memory to enjoy. And you've come to the right place to find out how to live stream every last joyous, heartbreaking minute of France vs Croatia in the Russia 2018 World Cup final absolutely free and regardless of where you live.

The FIFA World Cup 2018 - where and when The Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup finals are taking place over 64 matches, in 16 venues, across 13 cities - from Kaliningrad to Yekaterinburg. Russia 2018 kicked off on June 14 with the tournament lasting a day over one month. The France vs Croatia World Cup final takes place in Moscow today (Sunday July 15) at 6pm local time (4pm BST, 11am ET, 8am PT, 5pm in France and Croatia).

So it's France vs Croatia then. Probably not the final anybody had expected when Russia 2018 kicked off a month ago, but arguably the two best teams at this year's FIFA World Cup.

Didier Deschamps' France would undeniably be uttered in that breath. Kylian Mbappé has lit up the festival of football, ably assisted by the likes of Antoine Griezmann and the incredible defensive work of N'Golo Kanté. France blew Belgium away in the semi-finals and will go into Sunday's final as obvious favorites.

But Croatia's midfield axis of Luka Modrić and Ivan Rakitić has been the linchpin of a very talented side and a lot of fans' dark horses at the start of Russia 2018. Add in the threat of striker Mario Mandžukić and wily attacking of Ivan Perišić, and you have an eleven that could still seriously test the French.

If you want to know where you'll be able to see the France vs Croatia World Cup final, we'll tell you exactly where you can watch it online. And if you're looking for a free live stream, we've got that key information for you, too.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup final 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time? TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let' you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

World Cup kick-off times and channels Sunday 15 July - THE FINAL France vs Croatia - Moscow (Luzhniki), 4pm BST – BBC and ITV

How to stream the World Cup final live in the UK

The UK's two main free-to-air channels - BBC and ITV - are sharing out the World Cup final coverage - you can take your pick. That obviously means you can make the most of their respective iPlayer and ITV Hub apps if you're looking to watch on your phone or tablet, too.

Alternatively, just head to TVPlayer.com instead. That hosts all UK freeview channels, so you can just easily click on whichever one is showing the match.

Abroad for the World Cup but still want the UK coverage, then grab a VPN and follow the instructions above.

How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 final: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup final. Assuming you have cable, you'll be able to watch on Fox either at home, online or on the network's Fox Go app for tablets and smartphones. If you're a cord cutter, you can alternatively watch on another subscription service such as DirectTV, Sling and Fubo - each of which has a free trial. Logging in to another nation's broadcast is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above. So if you love the commentary and coverage in the UK, for example, you can catch up with that instead.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018 final: Canada live stream

CTV/TSN is the official Canada broadcaster, so you can spend this summer dividing your time between watching the football and praying that you'll qualify for the 2022 tournament for the first time since 1986. The CTV Go app will let you watch...well, on the go. Not got cable? Well don't get disheartened. Instead, scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream the free World Cup coverage from another location.

How to live stream the World Cup final in Australia

Free-to-air channel SBS is showing the World Cup final Down Under with kick-off at 1am in the early hours of Monday morning. We hope you've already got in your excuses as to while you'll be late for work tomorrow morning... If you're outside the country and want to tune in, then you can use one of our favorite VPNs above to watch the free coverage from Oz or another nation.

How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 final: New Zealand live stream

In New Zealand, Sky Sports has won the rights to show the World Cup finals from Russia. That means access via the Sky GO app for subscribers as well. If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

Exclusive World Cup competition with VyprVPN

Win a PlayStation 4 + FIFA 18 with VyprVPN

If you've decided that a VPN is the best way to catch your chosen World Cup live stream but can't quite choose between the hundreds of providers out there, then our exclusive competition may sway you. VyprVPN has clearly got a case of football fever and is giving away a PS4 Slim (1TB) with a copy of FIFA 18 to one lucky winner. You won't find this competition anywhere else on the web - it's strictly exclusive to TechRadar readers - and if you don't take the top prize, five runners up will receive a free year of Vypr VPN instead. All you need to do is head to the competition page, complete the entry form and you'll be in the prize draw (full terms and conditions can be found on the competition page). It's an open goal!

Where else can I watch the World Cup final using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!

How to stream all the online action straight to you TV The ability to live stream all the football to your phone or tablet is undeniably useful - you don't have to miss a single goal, even if you're out of the house. But if you want to stream the World Cup from the internet to your TV, then picking up a streaming box might be useful. Check out our guide to the best streaming media players, where the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire are all included.

Catch the match in 4K UK-broadcaster the BBC has announced that it will show all of its World Cup finals matches in glorious 4K via its iPlayer platform. So great news if your living room is home to a 4K TV set. This is also available via the iPlayer app on PlayStation 4 Pro consoles. But it's worth noting that the trial is on a first-come, first-served basis as the BBC is continuing to run the World Cup in 4K experiment as a trial for now. And many viewers have already complained about dodgy UHD coverage via iPlayer.

