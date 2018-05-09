Whisper it – encrypted direct messages might be coming to Twitter

A recent discovery in the official Twitter app for Android suggests that it will soon support encrypted direct messages.

Eagle-eyed developer Jane Manchun Wong discovered the option in the app's APK (Android Application Package – essentially the app's installer).

Twitter is working on End-to-End Encrypted Secret DM! pic.twitter.com/2lLr5i1p42May 4, 2018

Back in 2016, whistleblower Edward Snowden asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey whether it would be possible to implement either end-to-end encryption for direct messages, or messages that would be deleted automatically once read.

After a terse response of "Reasonable and something we'll think about", the company went quiet on the subject.

There's no word on when the feature might be implemented (assuming it ever is – sometimes code is included in APKs for testing purposes only), and Twitter has declined to comment, but it looks like Snowden's request is finally being fulfilled.

Twitter isn't known for being the most secure platform. Those wanting to keep their conversations secure tend to opt for apps like Telegram and WhatsApp instead, but the addition of encryption could change the landscape.

That's provided Twitter keeps avoids any more accidents like the accidental exposure of 330 million users' login details last week. Although no accounts appear to have been compromised, it has still advised all users to change their passwords.

It's a good idea to enable two-factor authentication too, so your password alone won't be enough to unlock your account. Just in case.

Via TechCrunch