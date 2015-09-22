The latest virtual reality experience lets you fly around as a bee

With most of the major VR headsets - including the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive - going on sale to consumers next year, content producers are scrambling to get virtual reality experiences in place for people to enjoy.

Those experiences cover everything from interactive games to promotional videos, and tequila maker Patrón has had a novel idea: let you see how its drink is made from the perspective of a wandering bee.

The short clip (which you can also see in 2D) takes you from the sun-drenched agave fields right into the company's distillery in Mexico. Some CGI elements were added in alongside the real footage.

Buzz off

Strap on a VR headset like the Oculus Rift or the Galaxy Gear VR and you can enjoy a full 360-degree view (and authentic sounds) as the bee makes its exploratory journey.

It's also worth noting the custom-made drone rig and 360-degree camera that the Patrón team used to film much of the footage. These types of tools are becoming more user-friendly and less expensive, giving just about anyone the chance to put together a VR experience of their own.