Every important announcement from Oculus' pre-E3 event

After three long years of waiting, Oculus Rift will be in our hands in six short months. And if that was the biggest piece of news from the VR company's pre-E3 show, that would've been enough. But the Facebook-owned Oculus had more in store for us.

From the announcement of native Windows 10 support by Xbox chief Phil Spencer, to the Oculus Touch controller that will allow us to feel virtual reality, Oculus' event re-inspired that original passion for the company's mission to bring VR to our homes in 2016.

But the announcements, while entertaining, bordered on information overload. That's why we've put together a quick guide to all the big news in one spot.

Presented in chronological order, here's the coolest news to come out of Oculus' "pre-3" show. Think we left something that should be on here off? Sound off in the comments section below.