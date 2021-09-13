Watch American Rust online and stream the Philipp Meyer adaptation from anywhere

The Showtime original crime drama, American Rust, is finally here after landing multiple Golden Globe nominee, Jeff Daniels, for the lead role. The adaptation of Philipp Meyer's debut novel explores how far people are willing to go for the ones they love when a murder investigation takes over the town. To find out how to watch American Rust online and stream the complicated story of a compromised police chief from anywhere, keep reading.

The eight episode series tells the story of chief of police Del Harris's tattered American dream as he tries to keep peace in a southwest Pennsylvanian town. American Rust is set in a small rust bucket town with big secrets, where good people, driven by loyalty and love, make bad choices.

The first episode, titled The Mill, follows Harris as he investigates a dead body that turns up in an abandoned steel mill. A dead body that the son of the woman he loves (Maura Tierney) is accused of murdering. So how far will he go to protect him?

If you want to see the murder investigation unfold and find out how many lines Harris is willing to cross, keep reading. We'll tell you how to watch American Rust and stream online from anywhere on this page.

How to watch American Rust online from outside your country

If you're abroad when the latest episodes of American Rust air, geo-restrictions will prevent you from watching on your usual streaming service.

But don't worry, there is a simple solution. By downloading and installing a VPN to your device, you can trick it into thinking it's in another country. So you can set your location to your home country and dodge those geo-restrictions to access your usual streaming service without a problem.

How to watch American Rust online in the US

American Rust premiers on Sunday, September 12 at 10pm ET / PT on Showtime, with a new episode released weekly for its eight episode run. The original series may be produced by a premium television network, but you can watch without cable too. Showtime's streaming service, Showtime Now, lets you stream American Rust on demand. Each week the episode will be available to watch online after it's aired, or you can catch up at a time convenient to you. At the time of writing this, you can sign up for a 30 day free trial before committing to a $10.99 a month subscription. With your subscription you can stream your favorite series, movies, boxing, and more ad free, and download full episodes and movies to watch offline. OTT streaming services Sling TV, Hulu, and Fubo TV will give you access to the series, but you'll need a $10.99 a month Showtime add-on as well as a subscription to whichever cord-cutting service you use. All of these streaming services are compatible with a whole host of devices, including iOS and Android devices, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, and many more, so you can watch on whatever is convenient to you.

How to watch American Rust online in Canada

For viewers in Canada who want to watch the latest Showcase crime drama, Bell Media's streaming service Crave is the place to be. Like in the US, Crave will have all episodes of American Rust available for streaming when they air on Showcase each Sunday - starting September 12. You can watch live or catch up on demand if you miss an episode. You can sign up for a 7-day free trial to try out the streaming service before committing to the CAN$7.99 a month subscription. Alternatively, sign up through your TV provider and find the best deal that way. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're out of the country and want to watch the latest episode of American Rust.

How to watch American Rust online in Australia

Stan is the streaming service you'll need to watch American Rust from down under. The streaming service is the official home to Showtime in Australia, so to watch the new crime drama you'll need a subscription to Stan. You can start a 30 day free trial today to try out the on demand streaming service. After that, Stan subscriptions start from $10 a month for the basic plan, which is the one you'll need to be able to watch American Rust in Australia. If you're traveling abroad and don't want to miss an episode of American Rust, remember to install a VPN to access Stan and stream the Showtime original series from out of the country.

How to watch American Rust online in New Zealand

Those in New Zealand can watch American Rust through dedicated streaming service Neon TV. Available from Monday, September 13, just after it airs in the US, you can expect episodes to arrive on the platform weekly. Sign up for $15.99 a month, or save 16% with its annual plan at $159.99 a year. Both plans allow you to watch on up to two simultaneous streams and offer its 'Download & Go' feature, meaning you can stream while offline out and about. You can watch on all the usual devices, including on desktop, Android and iOS devices, and through Apple TV, Chromecast, select Smart TVs and on PS4. Not in the country? Don't miss out on streaming American Rust by getting a VPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch American Rust online in the UK