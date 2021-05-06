Vivo V21 goes on sale today: price, specs, availability

Vivo V21 was launched in India a week back as the successor to the Vivo V20. The Vivo V21 sale in India has kickstarted in India with some launch day offers. The device is also the first 5G phone in the V series for India.

As one can expect, the Vivo V21 is a camera-centric smartphone with camera features like no other phone. The Vivo V21 is the world’s first phone to feature OIS on the front as well as rear camera setup.

Vivo V21 price and availability

The Vivo V21 is priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB+128GB variant and the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs 32,990. The device is available in Sunset Dazzle, Arctic White, and Dusk Blue color options. The device is now available on Flipkart.

In terms of sale day offer, you can avail Rs 2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Credit Card, Credit EMI, and Debit card non-EMI Transactions, and Flipkart Axis bank card users will get 5% unlimited cashback.

Vivo V21 specs

The Vivo V21 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset paired with 8GB of RAM (+3GB dynamic RAM) and up to 256GB of internal storage. The device sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ E3 AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ support and 800 nits peak brightness. The Vivo V21 is backed by a 4,000mah battery paired with a 33W fast charging.

The Vivo V21 comes with a 44MP (f/2.0) selfie camera which is paired with optical image stabilization - making it the world’s first 44MP OIS camera. You also get an LED flashlight for selfies called “spotlight selfie”. In terms of the rear camera setup, the device comes with a 64MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Other features include Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, in-display fingerprint scanner, and Type-C port. The Vivo V21 is one of the slimmest phones in India measuring at just 7.29mm and weighing 176 grams.

