Vivo V20 Pro 5G goes for pre-booking in India; price leaked

Vivo is set to launch the Vivo V20 Pro 5G and Vivo 20 SE in India soon. And now, according to reports, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G is available for pre-booking at retail chains. Besides this the price of the smartphone has also been leaked.

The Vivo V20 made its debut in India recently with 44MP eye AF selfie camera and soon the Pro and SE variant will join the V20 series. In a tweet, Jerome said that the Vivo V20 SE and Vivo V20 Pro 5G will be soon launched in India.

The Vivo V20 is the slimmest phone in the segment with 7.38mm thickness. Both the Vivo V20 Pro and V20 SE measures less than 8mm, which makes them one of the slimmest phones of 2020. They also weigh just around 170 grams. Both these phones are already announced for the global market.

A new report in 91Mobiles suggests that the Vivo V20 Pro 5G price in India is Rs 29,990. The report also mentions that a poster of the pre-booking reveals that the smartphone comes with bank offers, including 10 per cent cashback through ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda, easy EMI options, and Jio benefits, among others.

Check out Vivo V20 on Flipkart

Vivo V20 Pro 5G specs

The Vivo V20 Pro is a 5G capable device powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset and paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It flaunts a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen. Powering the internals is a 4000mAh battery with 33W fast charge support. It runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10.

As for optics, the Vivo V20 Pro comes with a triple rear camera with the camera module design as the Vivo X50 Pro. You are looking at a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP mono sensor. To the front, you get a 44MP primary sensor, the same as Vivo V20. In addition to that, you also get an 8MP wide-angle shooter.

Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C, and In-display fingerprint scanning. The Vivo V20 Pro comes in Midnight Jazz, Sunset Melody, and Moonlight Sonata colour options.