Vivo V20 Pro price tipped ahead of India launch

Vivo V20 Pro is the company’s next phone for the Indian market which is set to launch this festive season launch. A couple of weeks back, the company announced that they’ll bring two new devices - the Vivo V20 SE and the Vivo V20 Pro to India. The Vivo V20 SE was launched a few days back and the Vivo V20 Pro is yet to be released in India.

According to a report by 91mobiles, the Vivo V20 Pro will be priced under Rs 30,000. Currently, in the Vivo V20 lineup, the vanilla Vivo V20 is priced at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration and Rs 27,990 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The Vivo V20 SE which was launched recently is priced at Rs. 20,990 for the single 8GB+128GB variant.

The Vivo V20 Pro could be priced at Rs 29,999 as per the report for the base variant. With the sub Rs 30,000 pricing, the Vivo V20 Pro will take on the OnePlus Nord and even the Google Pixel 4a in India. The Vivo V20 Pro is already available in the global market and is soon expected to launch in India.

Vivo V20 Pro specs

The Vivo V20 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset and paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is a 5G capable handset. The device sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen. Powering the internals is a 4000mAh battery with 33W fast charge support over Type-C interface. It runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10.

The camera is the talking point of the device, the Vivo V20 Pro offers a triple rear camera stack with the design being similar to the Vivo X50 Pro. It flaunts a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP mono sensor. To the front, you get a 44MP primary sensor, the same as Vivo V20. In addition to that, you also get an 8MP wide-angle shooter.

Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C, and In-display fingerprint scanning. The Vivo V20 Pro comes in Midnight Jazz, Sunset Melody, and Moonlight Sonata colour options.