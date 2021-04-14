Valorant players with an Nvidia graphics card are about to get a performance boost

Nvidia has announced that Reflex Boost, technology that delivers latency improvements in GPU-intensive games, to both Fortnite and Valorant.

Both games have supported Nvidia Reflex for a while now, but the company has announced that they’ll be getting a further performance upgrade with an update that introduces Reflex Boost, which can further cut down on input latency.

Reflex Boost brings latency down from 18ms to 15ms in Fortnite, while Valorant gamers will see latency reduced from 20ms to 17ms.

These are the best processors

And the best graphics cards out there right now

Check out the top PC components

Nvidia has also announced that Mortal Shell will finally get its long-promised RTX update on April 15, bringing ray tracing and Nvidia’s frame rate-boosting DLSS tech to the single-player RPG. With added DLSS, Mortal Shell gamers can expect a performance boost of up to 130% at 4K, according to Nvidia.

DLSS for everyone

DLSS, which stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling, will be coming to a bunch of other games in the near future too, as Nvidia has also confirmed that the technology will be natively supported in Unity by the end of the year.

DLSS will be available in through the High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP) in the Unity 2021.2. release "before the end of 2021."

This means which means that any developers making games with the Unity Engine can much more easily incorporate DLSS, and Nvidia says the integration will enable them to "create beautiful real-time ray traced worlds running at high frame rates and resolutions on Nvidia RTX GPUs".

No specific Unity titles were announced to be in the works, but many popular games - including Fall Guys and Outer Wilds - are based on the Unity Engine. With news of a DLSS integration coming before the end of the year, there’s potential for those games, along with many others, to get a performance boost thanks to the technology.

These announcements, which were made during GTC 2021, following the launch of the DLSS plugin for Unreal Engine 4 back in February.