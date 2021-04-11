Tottenham vs Man United live stream: how to watch Premier League 2021 online from anywhere

It's a potentially pivotal game for Jose Mourinho’s Spurs in their quest to finish in the top four as they welcome Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils to North London. Here's how to get a Tottenham vs Man United live stream and watch the Premier League online wherever you are in the world today.

Six months is a lifetime in football, and no better illustration of that maxim comes when looking back on the last meeting between these two sides back in October last year at Old Trafford. That extraordinary match saw Spurs put six past a demoralised United, causing many pundits to predict that Mourinho's men would run away with the title.

Much has changed since that incredible result, with the then seemingly on the brink of being sacked Solskjaer managing to turn things around to the extent that a now galvanised United are set to comfortably finish second in the league, while also looking like strong favorites to lift this year's Europa League.

Tottenham have meanwhile gone from being genuine title contenders to now floundering in sixth and being in serious danger of missing out on European qualification, while also having crashed out of the Europa League in spectacular fashion.

It should be a fascinating fixture. Read on as we explain how to get a Tottenham vs Man United live stream, and watch the Premier League online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man United from outside your country

If you're out of the country when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Tottenham vs Man United live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to get a Premier League live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

The huge Premier League clash match will be shown exclusively on Sky Sports on the Premier League and Main Event channels. But if you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now TV. The game will kick-off at a fan-free Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 4.30pm GMT, with build-up coverage starting 30 minutes earlier. If you're outside the UK and want to watch your Premier League coverage at home, don't worry about geo-blockers by picking up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man United: live stream EPL soccer in the US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2020/21 Premier League season and its shows every match between linear TV coverage and new streaming service, Peacock TV. Peacock is where you can tune into Spurs vs Man United, with the game kicking off at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier, but it costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. Best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best for Premier League fans, as our latest 2021 testing shows it working well with Peacock and other US streaming services.

FREE Spurs vs Man United live stream: how to watch the game online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and shows every single match, including this one, with kick-off scheduled for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch a good chunk of the 2020/21 Premier League season without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch a Tottenham vs Man United live stream in Australia

Optus Sports has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it now has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live – that means it's the place to watch Tottenham vs Man United Down Under. The game kicks off at 1.30am AEST on Monday morning (April 12). You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Spurs vs Man United: live stream the Premier League in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2020/21 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Spurs vs Man United at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 3.30am NZST on Monday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

How to watch Tottenham vs Man United in India: live stream EPL in India

Star Sports subscribers in India, you're in luck! You can watch Spurs vs Man United, and the rest of the 2020/21 season, live - either via the Star Sports TV channels or by getting a Disney+ Hotstar Premium streaming subscription from just 299 rupees a month. That includes everything that's great about Disney Plus - Marvel! Pixar! The Simpsons! Hamilton! Mulan! More! - as well as all of Hotstar's content. Spurs vs Man United starts at 9pm IST on Sunday night. Those of you wanting to live stream games on the move will need to use the Hotstar app - available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.