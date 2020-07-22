The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 could be able to stream Xbox games

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will be officially unveiled on August 5. Amongst many other things expected at the launch, here’s one more to look forward to—the ability to play Xbox games right on your phone.

The Note series is Samsung’s high-profile productivity-centric flagship of the year. Along with a host of new features expected with the upgraded S-Pen stylus, it might also be a gaming powerhouse. WinFuture was able to get its hand on some marketing material for the Note 20 which suggests it share a close relationship with Microsoft, yet again.

As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will be the first smartphone to be able to stream Xbox games. More than 90 titles are said to be available at launch, pegging the phone as a portable gaming console. It should mark the final rollout of Project xCloud, which is Microsoft’s cloud game streaming, earlier expected to launch later this year. This is not the first time we’re hearing about this partnership as it was originally announced in February.

Another key feature will apparently be a new and improved wireless DeX implementation to convert your phone into a makeshift desktop. The S-Pen will also learn new abilities and is expected to boast a latency of just 9ms.

Some other specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra include a big 6.9-inch Super AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate of 120Hz. It might not be as curved as its predecessors but will retain the tall aspect ratio. Moreover, the leak suggests that it will be the first smartphone to ship with the unannounced Gorilla Glass 7. Internals are likely to remain unchanged, with the Snapdragon 865 powering it in the West and the Exynos 990 for the rest of the world.

The cameras are also expected to be upgraded with a new 108MP primary camera along with a laser AF module, which should fix the focussing issues that were present on the S20 Ultra. It will be flanked by an ultra-wide lens and a periscopic telephoto module. 100x Space Zoom might be axed.

Samsung and Microsoft have often collaborated. Apps such as OneDrive, LinkedIn and Office even come pre-installed on high-end Samsung devices. The two productivity-focused juggernauts might have more surprises for us at the Unpacked event scheduled for August 5.