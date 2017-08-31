The new DJI Mavic Pro Platinum flies longer and quieter

DJI has a new pair of drones for discerning aerial pros including updated versions of both the DJI Phantom 4 Pro and Mavic Pro.

The drone maker kicked off its event with The DJI Mavic Pro Platinum, which has seen significant upgrades that extends its flight time by 10% longer and makes it quitter in flight.

The drone maker has developed new, more efficient motors that extends flight time to 30 minutes. At the same time, redesigned propellers that curve upwards at their tips also makes the drone 60% quieter.

The DJI Mavic Pro Platinum goes on sale this September for US$1,099/£1,199/AU$1,699. Users can also purchase the DJI Mavic Pro Platinum Fly More Combo, which comes with an additional battery, extra propellers, a carrying bag and the remote control for US$1,399/£1,459/AU$2,199.

A drone for pros

The newly announced DJI Phantom 4 Pro+ Obsidian Edition that features a more robust gimbal made of magnesium. The front lens element has also been treated with an electroplated anti-fingerprint coating, which is a long-winded way of saying it won’t pick up the fingerprints event if you accidentally thumb the camera.

Of course, another big change the Obsidian Edition brings is the black paintjob, whereas all the previous DJI Phantoms were painted white.

The new DJI Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian Edition will be out in September for US$1,499/£1,589/AU$2,399. Alternatively, the DJI Phantom 4 Pro+ Obsidian Edition, which features a remote control with a built in Android tablet for US$1,799 or £1,819 (Australian launch and pricing for this model is yet to be announced).

Lastly, the DJI Spark gets a small upgrade firmware update that allows it to shoot in a new “sphere mode.” This enables the Spark to create panoramas with a fisheye lens effect that adds a bowl-shaped distortion to your images.