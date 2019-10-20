The Huawei MediaPad M7 could bring the punch-hole camera to tablets

It looks like Huawei has another tablet in the works, if a newly leaked image is to be believed, and it's bringing something a little out of the ordinary to the market – a punch-hole notch for a selfie camera.

Images procured by 91mobiles show what we think is the Huawei MediaPad M7, codenamed Marx inside Huawei, and set to be available in blue or silver.

Besides that punch-hole in the corner of the display, the tablet also appears to have a dual-lens camera around the back, and is going to come with support for Huawei's very own M-Pen stylus.

In terms of upgrades over the MediaPad M6, it looks like the bezels have been made thinner, and the fingerprint sensor has been moved under the display. It's not immediately clear if the 3.5mm audio jack has been kept.

What we don't have yet is much in the way of specifics on the specs, but it's very likely that the tablet will show up with the latest Kirin 990 processor on board. As for a launch date, MWC 2020 is a good bet, at the end of February.

Of course big question marks remain over the sort of software that the MediaPad M7 might come with, considering the ongoing friction between the US and China (and Huawei). It may carry a Google-free variation on Android, like the Huawei Mate 30.

A lot can change between now and February though, so if the US does decide to ease some of the restrictions it's placed on business between US companies and Huawei, then the full and regular version of Android could be back on the table.

We could certainly use some more top-tier Android tablets to take on the might of the iPad – besides the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, there's not much to pick from.

