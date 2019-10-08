Every headphone out there has its own set of pros and cons. Be it in-ear, over-ear, wireless, wired – they all have their own advantages and disadvantages. As far as over-ear headphones are considered, they are generally more powerful thanks to their size. Many users also find them more comfortable than in-ears, but some might also find their weight to be a bit of an issue.

This constant balancing between pros and cons can be a bit draining, so we have compiled a list of the best over-ear headphones available in India. If over-ear headphones aren't your thing, you can always explore the best headphones for each form-factor, in-ear, on-ear and over-ear.

These are the best over-ear headphones, ranked based on their price-vs-performance ratio.

Oppo PM-3

1. Oppo PM-3

Closed back planar magnetic headphones from the gods

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 0.71 pounds | Cable length: 9.8 ft or 3.9 ft | Frequency response: 10-50,000Hz | Drivers: 55mm | Driver type: Planar Magnetic | Sensitivity: 102dB | Impedance: 26 ohms | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

Stunning sound quality

Great isolation

Faux leather earpads

Less precision than open-back cans

Oppo, otherwise known for its smartphones, makes some great audio products as well. The Oppo PM-3 is right up there with some of the best pairs of headphones.

The primary highlight of the Oppo PM-3 is the use of planar magnetic drivers that produces accurate sound frequencies while minimising distortion. In layman's terms, they produce quality sound that dazzles with its definition and vast spaciousness.

You can easily use the PM-3s plugged in at home as well as wirelessly while you’re on the go. All things considered, the Oppo PM-3 is head and shoulders above rival products from better known brands. We can't put it any higher on the list so, simply put, don’t hesitate if you want a great pair of headphones.

Read the full review: Oppo PM-3

Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless (Image credit: Beyerdynamic)

2. Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless

The best-sounding (and most expensive) wireless headphones you can buy

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 380g | Cable length: 1.2 m, detachable | Frequency response: 5 - 40,000 Hz | Drivers: 50mm | Driver type: Dynamic, Tesla | Sensitivity: 100dB At 1KHz | Impedance: 32 ohms | Battery life: 30 hours | Wireless range: 10 meters (30+ feet) | NFC: N/A

Excellent build quality and comfort

Detailed, dynamic, spacious sound

Sounds just as good wired

Big size isn't suited for traveling

Don’t mind splurging the top dollar to get the best wireless audio experience that money can buy? The Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless are just what you are looking for.

Sound is spacious, detailed, and makes you want to rediscover your music library. They may not exactly be portable, and the noise isolation may not be up to snuff if you’re an outdoors person, but they are the best sounding pair of wireless headphones out there.

Just make sure you can stomach the steep price.

Read the full review: Beyerdynamic Amiron Wireless

Bose QuietComfort 35 II (Image credit: Bose)

3. Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Premium headphones that include industry-leading noise-cancellation

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 0.68 pounds | Cable length: 3.94 feet | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 20+ hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: Yes

Broad and clear soundstage

Amazing noise cancellation

Active EQ an acquired taste

Boring looks

What do you get when you take the QC35 and add a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant? You get the QC35 II, of course. You get the standard Bose fare with the QC35 II – good sound quality, comfort and not to forget, the class-leading noise cancellation technology. To round it all up, the battery life is great, too.

If you're looking to save some money, however, consider the original Bose QuietComfort 35. They can also be found for far cheaper these days, and if you're not fussed about having Google Assistant built into your headphones then you can save yourself some money while you save up for QC35 II.

Read the full review: Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Sony WH-1000MX3 (Image credit: Future)

4. Sony WH-1000MX3

Wireless noise-cancelling headphones that sound better than Bose

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 275 grams | Frequency response: 4Hz - 40kHz | Drivers: 40mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 103dB | Impedance: 46 Ohms | Battery life: 20 hours | Wireless range: 30 feet | NFC: Yes

Superb noise-cancelling

Great-sounding audio

Quick Charge support with 30-hour battery life

Hinges are fragile

Sony’s 1000X series of headphones have been our favourite for years now. Thanks to a combination of aptX and LDAC wireless codecs, in conjunction with Sony’s noise cancellation techniques, we’ve come to love Sony’s 1000X range of headphones.

Whether you travel a lot or want to shut the outside world off, the 1000X series offers just what you need. The M2 could suffice your needs, but the M3 throws in improved noise cancellation algorithms and a touch of style to make the upgrade worth it.

Read the full review: Sony WH-1000XM3

Jabra Elite 85h (Image credit: Jabra)

5. Jabra Elite 85h

Giving Sony and Bose a run for their money

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 296 grams | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 10-20kHz | Drivers: 40mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: N/A | Battery life: 36 hours | Wireless range: 10m (33ft.) | NFC: N/A

Class-leading battery life

Excellent ANC performance

Stylish and comfortable

Lacks support for high-end codecs

Want something that offers great battery life, style and a lot of customization options? The Jabra Elite 85h has answers for all your needs. That said, purists will bemoan the lack of high-end codec support and there are punchier headphones on the market at this price point.

However, when you consider that Jabra’s Elite 85h headphones are Bose’s first attempt at premium wireless ANC headphones, the result is quite commendable. We can’t wait to see what the company’s next premium ANC headphones will accomplish.

If you want an alternative to Sony's WH-1000XM3, this is it.

Read the full review: Jabra Elite 85H

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless

6. Sennheiser Momentum Wireless

Incredible audio fidelity backed by a serious price

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: N/A | Cable length: 4.6 feet | Frequency response: 16-22,000Hz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: 28 ohms | Battery life: 25+ hours | Wireless range: 30+ feet | NFC: Yes

Best-in-class sound

Everlasting battery life

Finicky multi-function button

Terribly pricey

Sennheiser is known for its high-quality audio products, but the Momentum Wireless is simply a class apart. Featuring a leather headband and stainless steel sidearms, it is a perfect blend of a premium design and sturdy build quality.

The Active Noise Cancellation is not completely isolating, but it should be enough for most users. If you don’t mind splurging on a quality pair of premium headphones, you won’t go wrong with the Momentum Wireless.

Read the full review: Sennheiser Momentum Wireless

Audio Technica ATH M50x (Image credit: Audio-Technica)

7. Audio Technica ATH M50x

Technically brilliant on nearly every level

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 310g | Cable length: 1.2 m, detachable | Frequency response: 15 - 28,000 Hz | Drivers: 45mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 99dB At 1KHz | Impedance: 38 ohms | Battery life: 40 hours | Wireless range: 10 meters (30+ feet) | NFC: N/A

Great sound quality

Comfortable

Great price

Clunky design

Audio Technica has a rich history when it comes to class-leading high-end audio products. The ATH-M50xBT carry that legacy forward while cutting the cord, delivering studio-quality audio experience sans the wires.

The ATH-M50xBTs are designed for really high-end audio performance, with 45mm drivers and a frequency response range of 15-28,00 Hz, and it shows - we were very impressed with the warm, well-rounded sound.

The ATH-M50xBT headphones also performed well in terms of battery life and Bluetooth connectivity. The one area where they aren’t up to snuff is the microphone – it is not strong enough and you may end up struggling to make phone calls with them.

That said, these are studio grade headphones and you’d probably not buy them for phone calls, so they are still great when it comes to their primary task.

Read our full review: Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT

AKG N60NC Wireless (Image credit: AGK)

8. AKG N60NC Wireless

Wireless noise-cancellation from the mid-range master

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 199.4g | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 10-22,000Hz | Drivers: N/A | Driver type: N/A | Sensitivity: 111dB SPL/V@1kHz | Impedance: 32 ohms | Battery life: 15 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: No

Great sound

Compact design

Not the most comfortable

Initially confusing controls

The AKG N60NC Wireless sound like a pair of headphones that should be much more expensive than they are.

At their mid-range price point the headphones offer fantastic value for money, with great sound quality and a level of noise-cancellation performance that's on a level with the much more premium entries on this list.

The only gripe we had with the AKG N60NC is that they are not as comfortable as they should be. This makes them bad companions for long music sessions.

On a positive note, the benefit of this is that this is a highly compact pair of headphones, and if you're willing to make the trade-off then these are great for the price.

Read the full review: AKG N60NC Wireless

Audio Technica ATH SR5BT

9. Audio Technica ATH SR5BT

Over ear headphones with performance and value

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: .64 pounds | Cable length: 3.9 feet | Frequency response: 5-40,000Hz | Drivers: Two 1.7" drivers | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: 100 dB | Impedance: 35 ohm | Battery life: 40 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: No

Good battery life

Balanced sound

Wired mode sounds even better

Highers can be too energetic

Wireless headphones have come a long way thanks to some major improvements in Bluetooth technology, with many headphones also supporting Hi-Res audio wirelessly.

One of the main advantages of these wireless headphones, especially ones like the Audio Technica ATH-SR5BT is that you can use them as wired as well as wireless headphones. They also play well with most music genres, making them all-round great.

Portability won't be an issue either with the company claiming that the headphones provide 40 hours of playback on a single charge.

Since these are a pair of mid-range headphones, some of the premium features like active noise cancellation and multi-device pairing are missing. It just depends on how important those extra features to your convenience.

Read the full review: Audio-Technica ATH-SR5BT

(Image credit: Lewis Leong)

10. Skullcandy Crusher ANC

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 309 grams | Frequency response: 20-20,000Hz | Drivers: 40mm | Sensitivity: 105 dB | Impedance: 32 ohm | Battery life: 24 hours | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: No

Incredibly impactful bass

App tailors sound to your hearing

Big, easy-to-use buttons

Mediocre and noisy ANC

Bass is muddy at higher volumes

Plastic build

Skullcandy and bass are synonymous, and with the Crusher ANC, Skullcandy tries to take it to the next level. The Crusher ANC succeed the Crusher 360 and add Active Noise Cancellation to the mix. Apart from this, Skullcandy has also added the ability to personalize sound while still delivering the bone rattling bass that it is known for.

That is not to say the Crusher ANC don't have their issues. The bass is a bit of an issue at higher volumes, and the plastic build doesn't feel as premium.

Read our full review: Skullcandy Crusher ANC