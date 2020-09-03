The best Labor Day TV sales could save you up to $400 this week

On the hunt for a cheap 4K TV? The latest round of Labor Day TV sales from retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon are yielding some fantastic prices right now.

While there are hundreds of televisions on sale currently, we've carefully picked out our favorites this week, with an eye to provide a little bit of something for everyone. Subsequently, it's not just super cheap TV's down below, but also some awesome deals (such as $400 off) on a range of high-end QLED and OLED displays.

We're kicking off the best Labor Day TV sales this week with this Toshiba starting at just $229.99 (was $329.99) at Amazon, the retailer to beat right now for cheaper sets. If that one's a little too small for you, you'll find also this 55-inch TCL for just $269 (was $479.99) up for grabs, and rocking a $200 discount no less.

Over at Best Buy, we're seeing some huge discounts ranging all the way up to $400 off on this stunning Sony A8H QLED TV for $1,899.99 right now, although there's still plenty to be found for those more budget-conscious, such as this Samsung Q60T QLED TV for $799.99 (was $899.99).

We've just glanced over a few of our selections for brevity's sake, but down below you'll find plenty more options as well as our detailed analysis on why these Labor Day TV sales are particularly good. If you're looking for more, we also recommend heading over to our main Labor Day sales page, where you'll find plenty of options.



The best Labor Day TV sales this week

Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD smart TV: $329.99 $229.99 at Amazon

This 43-inch Toshiba is more than just cheap and cheerful, it's plenty smart too thanks to a whole host of built-in features including Amazon Alexa and Fire TV. For $100 less this week, this is a great buy for those looking to get in on the streaming action for a bargain price.

TCL 50-inch 4K UHD smart TV: $479.99 $269 at Amazon

This TCL brings a massive amount of value to the table this week, thanks to a $200 discount at Amazon. This one's perfect if you want a fully-featured 50-inch TV but don't want to break the bank. Inside it's got Roku TV built-in for a whole host of streaming content, as well as HDR10 for excellent contrast on screen.

Insignia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Another top budget choice, this Insignia 55-inch 4K TV at Best Buy is the recipient of some of the highest customer reviews across their entire TV section. Thanks to an $80 discount this week, you'll be enjoying Amazon Fire TV and Alexa a standard, as well as full HDR support for much less as well.

LG 65-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD smart TV: $549.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

We're jumping up significantly in price here, but also in screen real estate with this gorgeous 65-inch LG UN7000 Series TV - now receiving a $50 discount at Best Buy. That might not seem like a massive discount, but this brand new 2020 TV comes packed with LG's latest 4K processor, 4K IPS display, and their simple to use webOS smart platform.

Sony 55-inch X750H 4K UHD TV: $799.99 $598 at Amazon

Looking for the latest tech in a brand new 2020 TV? This Samsung X750H 4K TV is fresh of the presses but still rocking a $200 discount at Amazon. Inside it's got Sony's latest 4K processor, Triluminos display technology, and runs on Android operating system - a great easy to use platform that's fully compatible with Google Assistant.

Samsung Q70T 55-inch QLED UHD 4K TV: $999.99 $897.99 at Amazon

The Q70T Series is the next step up in the QLED lineup from Samsung, and luckily for us, they're also on sale this week at Amazon. These stunning TVs come with Samsung's 4K processor, Quantum Dot technology, HDR, Amazon Alexa, and Motion Rate 240 - which aims to provide a much smoother refresh rate.

LG 55-inch CX Series OLED 4K UHD TV: $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 this week at Best Buy on a 2020 LG CX Series 4K OLED TV - the newest entry in the long-established and sought-after LG C-series. Featuring LG's latest α9 Gen 3 AI processor, ThinQ AI (with built-in voice assistants), Dolby Vision, Atmos, and HDR 10, these are some of the best premium TVs you can buy right now.

Sony 55-inch A8H Series CX Series OLED 4K UHD TV: $2,299.99 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 on the final TV on our list - this gorgeous Sony A8H OLED, packing in some truly cutting edge features from the tech giant. With an X1 Ultimate 4K processor, Pixel Contract Booster, Trilumunos display and host of smart assistant features, this Sony is set to be the centerpiece of any room.

