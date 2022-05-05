Tata launches Ace EV small electric truck - Ties up with ecommerce companies

Audio player loading…

Tata Motors has made it clear it is taking its drive towards electric mobility very seriously. It is coming out with a range of passenger electric vehicles. And today it launched the all-new Ace EV – the electric version of its popular and successful commercial vehicle Tata Ace.

The new Ace EV, the company said, is the most advanced, zero-emission, four-wheel small commercial vehicle (SCV).

Launching the Ace EV, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Tata Motors, said, “E-mobility is an idea whose time has come. At Tata Motors, we are moving with speed and scale to lead this change – in passenger cars, commercial vehicles and Jaguar Land Rover. I am delighted today that with the launch of the Ace EV, we are entering a new era of e-cargo mobility."

MoUs with Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, among others

Dashboard of Tata Ace EV (Image credit: Tata Motors)

The new Ace EV, co-developed in collaboration with its users and supported by a curated ecosystem, offers a holistic solution for e-cargo mobility. Tata Motors also announced signing of strategic Memorandum of Understanding with leading e-commerce companies and logistics service providers – Amazon, BigBasket, City Link, DOT, Flipkart, LetsTransport, MoEVing and Yelo EV.

The partnerships include delivering 39,000 units of the Ace EV, setting up dedicated EV support centres for maximum fleet uptime, deployment of Tata Fleet Edge (a fleet management solution) and support of Tata UniEVerse (the enabling eco-system of relevant Tata Group companies).

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, "Building on our experience and success with electric buses, we have designed use-case specific EV solutions for intra-city distribution. We are much encouraged with the support and response received from our e-commerce customers, with whom we begin this journey of zero-emission cargo mobility."

Built for the needs of logistics companies

(Image credit: Tata Motors)

The Ace EV is the first product featuring Tata Motors’ EVOGEN powertrain that offers certified range of 154 kilometres. It is said to have an advanced battery cooling system and regenerative braking system to boost the driving range.

The vehicle allows regular and fast charging capabilities for high uptime. It is powered by a 27kW (36hp) motor with 130Nm of peak torque, to ensure highest cargo volume of 208 ft3 and grade-ability of 22% allowing easy ascend in fully loaded conditions.

The Ace EV’s container is made of light-weight, durable materials to go with the requirements of e-commerce logistics.

