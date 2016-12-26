Tata Docomo launches new unlimited calling plans for Rs. 148

Tata Docomo is now offering customers across Karnataka and Kerala an all new bouquet of “Unlimited Calling Plans” with unlimited STD and Local calls priced as low as Rs. 148. The unlimited calling plan provides pre-pay customers voice bandwidth both within and outside of the network coupled with 3G data (on select packs) at the best available market rates.

With the new free Calling Plans, Tata Docomo customers are set to enjoy unlimited STD and Local calls for 28 days to any network along with 5GB of 3G data at Rs. 348 (across all circles) and 2GB of 3G data at just Rs. 298 for 28 days. In addition to these plans, Pre-pay subscribers can also avail limitless STD and Local calls plus 500 MB of 3G data for 14 days at a price as nominal as Rs 148. Apart from these plans, customers will also benefit with unlimited on-net calls for 28 Days at only Rs 103 thereby enabling them to connect with any Tata Docomo customer across India.

“Our unlimited plans are devised to offer maximum value in terms of voice and data to all our customers as per their requirements. With unlimited talk time and abundant data at best available prices, our unlimited plans will suit the ever-increasing demands of our customers to stay connected. This is a new year bonanza for our customers , with the on-going holiday season, we want our customers to make maximum utilization of voice and data. We will continue to delight our customers with our superior user experience,” says Balaji Prakash, CBU Head-Karnataka and Kerala circle, TTSL.