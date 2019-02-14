Sorry, a 3GB Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics card is unlikely

We’ve seen more than a few Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti models leak out , but these new 3GB variants are a curious development.

Asus has apparently registered nine models of the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti featuring 3GB video memory with the Eurasian Economic Community .

This seems a bit strange as Ti-cards often tune the best performance you can possibly get out of a GPU. Halving the video memory of what we’ve heard to be in a traditional 6GB GTX 1660 Ti – and all of these new Asus models are listed in 6GB VRAM capacities as well – so far seems antithetical to Nvidia’s strategy so far.

We’ve also seen at least four retail listings for the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti

for the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Get a load of our AMD Radeon VII review

Find the best processor to pair with this rumored graphics card

Another potential wrench this this rumor mill is the fact that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 was also listed by the EEC in six different variants with 6GB, 4GB and 3GB of video memory that could have been either GDDR6 or GDDR5. However, when the card officially released, Nvidia’s mid-range Turing GPU ended up launching in only one SKU. We’ve also yet to see any of these other registered models come to market.

It’s much more likely that Asus is just covering its bases by trademarking every potential version of its GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics cards. Whether the gaming hardware maker has any intention to actually produce these 3GB variants seems unlikely.

The best graphics cards you can buy are only a click away