Sony's latest Walkman is perfect for Final Fantasy fans

With Final Fantasy XV making its much-anticipated debut tomorrow, Sony is getting in the mood with a specially themed, limited editions of its A-Series Walkman, MDR-100A headphones and SRS-HG1 Bluetooth speaker.

Unfortunately for many Final Fantasy fans, all these products look like they're exclusive to Japan, which means you might have to get creative or do a lot of air miles if you want to get your hands on some for yourself.

The gray Final Fantasy XV Walkman is embellished with little pixel art versions of the game's characters, and the on-board software has also been tweaked to add some FF feeling to the experience.

Prices and availability

There's some similarly subtle branding on the headphones and the speaker, although be prepared to explain to your friends what Final Fantasy XV is all about if they notice you rocking any of this kit in public.

The Walkman is selling for ¥33,880 (£245/$300/AU$405) and above, the headphones start at ¥24,380 (£175/$215/AU$290), and the Bluetooth speaker will set you back ¥29,380 (£210/$260/AU$350). All three products go on sale in Japan from tomorrow.

Your only decision then is what to put on to listen to - we'd recommend one of the excellent Final Fantasy soundtracks , on loop, while you dig into the fifthteenth major instalment in the franchise.