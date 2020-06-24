Sony enters the TWS segment of India with two premium earbuds

Sony is entering the lucrative TWS segment of India with two premium offerings, the WF-XB700 and WF-SP800N earbuds.

The true wireless market in India is currently loaded with the budget as well as some of the mid-range earbuds. Sony will try to acquire a majority of the market share in the premium segment with these two earbuds. And, as reported earlier, these are priced under Rs 20,000. Sony tells us that it aims to acquire 30% share of the true wireless audio segment of India for products priced over Rs 9,000.

Sony WF-SP800N

(Image credit: Future)

The Sony WF-SP800N is the company’s flagship TWS in India. It comes with active noise cancellation and IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. On a single charge, it can last up to 9 hours with noise cancellation on and without noise cancellation, it lasts up to 13 hours. The case will double battery life in both cases. It can be charged via Type-C port. A quick 10 minutes charge will give 60 minutes of playback.

It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and comes in in-ear type design with touch controls on each bud. It also supports Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa. With the help of companion Sony headphones app, you can play witty ambient noise control levels, customize controls, and adjust the equalizer. This is targeted at the people who are into sports and fitness.

Sony WF-XB700

(Image credit: Sony )

The affordable pair of TWS amongst the two, the WF-XB700 comes under Extra Bass series so, you can expect deep and punchy bass. They are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and 12mm drivers. Since they fall under the XB series, you can expect punchy, thumpy, and deep bass.

It also offers up to 18 hours of battery life with the included case. These are IPX4 rated so, you get protection against the water splash and sweat. There are buttons on each bud which can be used to play, pause, or skip through tracks and adjust the volume. You also get a mic for voice calls and voice assistant.

Pricing and availability

The Sony WF-SP800N is priced at Rs 18,990 and the Sony WF-XB700 is priced at 18,990 and the Sony WF-XB700 is priced at Rs 9,990. Both the TWS earbuds will be available on e-commerce platforms as well as offline stores pan India. The WF-XB700 comes in Black and Blue colour options and will go on sale from today. The WF-SP800N comes in Blue, Black, and White colour options and will go on sale from June 26.