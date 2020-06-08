Sony TWS to launch in India soon, at under Rs 20,000

Sony is about to enter the crowded TWS market of India with a premium offering of its own. Its debut product in this category will come as early as this month.

The true wireless market in India is currently loaded with the budget as well as some of the mid-range earbuds. With more and more smartphone makers entering this market with their TWS, Sony is looking to bring its popular audio products in the sub Rs 20,000 segment.

According to an IndiaToday report, Sony is soon entering the Indian market with its TWS. Currently, Sony is selling earphones, headphones, and Bluetooth speakers in the audio segment. This will be the first Sony TWS in India. The earbuds are expected to launch in India by the end of June, with our internal sources stating around June 22 to be the launch date.

The report also claims that unlike other TWS earbuds we’ve seen recently, the earbuds from Sony will be premium and won’t be affordable, just like its flagship smartphones. Pricing of the upcoming audio product from Sony is said to be under Rs 20,000. This clearly gives us a hint that this will a premium audio product. Looking at the price, we expect it to feature noise-cancellation too.

(Image credit: Sony)

Just like other product launches, the Sony TWS earbuds launch will also be held online. Post the launch, the earbuds will be available across several online and offline channels. However, the report doesn’t reveal the exact product name.

Furthermore, Sony India’s official site has listed a couple of TWS earbuds with “Coming soon” status, viz. the WF-SP800N and the WF-XB700. The WF-SP800N is a noise cancellation earbuds priced at $199 and the WF-XB700 is a TWS with extra bass which is priced at $130. Considering that the former is the more expensive product with active noise-cancellation and an IP rating, we expect it to be the new product.