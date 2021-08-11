Sony Bravia XR-77A80J, Bravia KD-85X85J 4K TVs launched in India

Sony has launched two new Bravia large screen smart TV models in India which include the Bravia XR-77A80J and Sony Bravia KD-85X85J — with 77-inch and 85-inch screens respectively.

The Bravia XR-77A80J is powered by the company's Cognitive Processor XR engine while the 85-inch model features the company's 4K HDR Processor X1 engine. Both these TV models can support up to 4K at up to 120Hz refresh rate using HDMI 2.1.

Price and availability

The Sony Bravia KD-85X85J has been priced at Rs 4,99,990 and is currently available on sale. While the Sony Bravia XR-77A80J has been priced at Rs 5,49,990 and will be available for purchase from August 25. The Sony Bravia XR-77A80J can be pre-booked till August 16 and the company is offering a cashback of Rs 20,000 on select cards.

Sony Bravia XR-77A80J: Specs and features

The Sony Bravia XR-77A80J features a 77-inch 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) OLED display that is powered by Sony's Cognitive Processor XR picture engine. The display supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision with XR 4K upscaling, and XR Triluminos Pro colour enhancement along with XR Motion Clarity technology.

In terms of audio, the Sony Bravia XR-77A80J has two 20W and one 10W Acoustic Surface Audio speakers. The speakers support Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround, and acoustic auto-calibration technologies.

The Sony Bravia TV model comes with Android TV OS and has 16GB of internal storage. Users have access to the Google Play store and all the supported TV apps. The Sony Bravia XR-77A80J Netflix Calibrated Mode, which can apparently reproduce the image quality that of a studio evaluation master. For connectivity, the TV features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, Chromecast built-in, support for Apple AirPlay, four HDMI ports with one HDMI 2.1 port, three USB ports, and a 3.5mm audio port.

Sony Bravia KD-85X85J: Specs and features

The Sony Bravia KD-85X85J has a 85-inch 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) LCD display which is powered by Sony's 4K HDR Processor X1 picture engine. In terms of display technology, it comes with 4K X-Reality PRO clarity enhancement, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision support, and Motionflow XR 800. Audio is produced by two 10W speakers with support for Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Digital Surround technologies. It runs on Android TV OS and like the XR-77A80J has 16GB RAM.

For connectivity, the Sony Bravia KD-85X85J feature Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, Chromecast built-in, Apple AirPlay, four HDMI ports that include an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB ports, and a 3.5mm audio port.