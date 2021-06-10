Sony Bravia X90J with Cognitive Intelligence processor launched in India

Sony has added a new smart TV to its premium home entertainment products in India. The new Sony Bravia X90J runs on Google TV operating system and also has Sony’s XR Cognitive Processor.

While the Bravia X90J may look like any other regular 4K smart LED TV that has a full array LED display, a slim and minimalistic design, however, it is among Sony’s most advanced products available in the country right now.

Sony Bravia X90J price and availability in India

The price of Sony Bravia X90C in India has been set at Rs. 1,39,990 for the 55-inch variant. Sony may soon introduce the 65-inch and 75-inch variant in the country.

The BraviaX90J is already retailing at Sony’s online and offline retail partners and is also available to purchase on Sony’s official online store for Rs. 132,990. At this price range, the Bravia X90J competes with the best flagship products of most brands and even takes on the starting range of OLED TVs.

Sony Bravia X90J features and specifications

The X90J is a 55-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160-pixel) LED TV with Sony's Triluminos technology, which is said to produce brighter colours. Theoretically, the Triluminos technology from Sony is somewhat similar to Samsung’s QLED technology, which uses the blue light from a backlight to emit pure basic colours thus improving display brightness and colour gamut.

It is reportedly, world’s first TV with cognitive intelligence and uses Sony’s new XR Picture Processor that takes AI processing to the next level. The cognitive processor, according to the details provided, mimics how humans use their brains to analyse visual and audio information. It detects viewers focal point and cross-analyses various image quality elements to make the scene stand out naturally and also improves the audio, resulting in enhanced audio and visual experience.

The TV supports HDR with the HLG, HDR10, and Dolby Vision formats, as well as Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos for sound. It has full-array local dimming, HDMI 2.1, a peak refresh rate of 120Hz at Ultra-HD resolution, auto low-latency mode, and variable refresh rate, making it equally great for gaming as well as regular content consumption.

Since it runs on Google TV, it supports various applications from the Play Store and supports both Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants. For streaming content from your phone, it has Google Chromecast built-in and even supports Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit. The X90J comes with a 20W speaker system.

