Looks like iOS 7 beat iOS 6 in day one adoption

iOS 7 is one of the biggest changes yet for Apple's mobile operating system, but based on the day one adoption numbers it seems it paid off.

Monitoring from ad network Chitika found that on Sept. 18, the first day that iOS 7 was widely available, 18.2% of iOS devices that accessed the sites it tracks in North America (the U.S. and Canada) were already running the updated OS.

iOS 7 vs. iOS 6 day one adoption (credit: Chitika)

In comparison, iOS 6 was present on just under 15% of the iOS devices Chitika detected during its first 24 hours a year ago.

Granted, iOS 6 had its problems, and the publicity for iOS 7 so far has been almost entirely positive.

Positive changes

For one thing, iOS 7 finally lets users tuck that worthless Newsstand app away into a folder where it can't offend anyone's eyes anymore.

Beyond that the OS's aesthetic is drastically altered, with new flattened, candy-colored app icons taking the place of the old ones.

Altered animations for unlocking devices and opening apps making things prettier, and new functions like the control panel let iOS 7 users adjust more options, like brightness, airplane mode and bluetooth, on the fly (yes, like Android).

Via AllThingsD