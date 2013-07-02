HTC ships the One S off to no more updates land

Trending

HTC can't seem to stop showering the love on its flagship One, what with the whole Nexus version and all, but another phone is being pushed to the has-been bin.

The company confirmed today that its mid-range, 2012-released One S will stay stuck on Android 4.1, never seeing Android 4.2 and beyond, or Sense 5.

"We can confirm that the HTC One S will not receive further Android OS updates and will remain on the current version of Android and HTC Sense," a spokesperson said in a statement. "We realize this news will be met with disappointment by some, but our customers should feel confident that we have designed the HTC One S to be optimized with our amazing camera and audio experiences."

For further quasi-consolation, HTC offered that the ROM community will be able to build out "their favorite ROMs for the One S," while the One X is still on track for updates.

