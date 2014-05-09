You can now reset your Twitter password with a text

Do the changes make you feel more secure?

Twitter has added a couple of new security features that should make it easier for users to reset their passwords when necessary and keep their accounts secure.

Firstly Twitter users can now verify their mobile numbers with the social network and choose to use SMS when receiving a password reset code.

The six-digit code is sent to their phones in a text message rather than to their email accounts, in case a user's email has been compromised in some way (like if you use the same password on multiple sites).

The code expires in 15 minutes, after which they'll have to request a new one.

Stop right there

Meanwhile Twitter has also promised to be more diligent when it comes to suspicious log-in activity.

Twitter will take into account factors like device used, location of said device, and log-in history to determine whether to ask the person attempting to log in to verify his or her identity.

Twitter users will also receive an email notifying them of any suspicious activity the social network detects.

"Whether you've recently changed your phone number, or are traveling with limited access to your devices, or had an old email address connected to your Twitter account, you've got options," Twitter Product Manager Mollie Vandor wrote in a blog post.

She continued: "Your Twitter account is important to you, and your account security is important to us. We will continue to work on bolstering Twitter account security so you can keep enjoying Twitter safely."