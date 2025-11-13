Unsurprisingly, X users locked out in the cold after botched authentication switch

Users are unable to access X.com due to botched authentication switchover

Endless redirects are being reported

Migration from twitter.com to x.com is causing issues

Numerous users of X (formerly Twitter) are reporting being locked out of their accounts thanks to a botched authentication switchover.

The issue relates to the retirement of the old twitter.com domain in favor of Elon Musk’s apparent sentimental attachment to x.com.

Users who rely on passkeys and hardware security keys are being sent into an endless loop to re-enroll their chosen form of two-factor authenticator.

Logging in has never been harder

The move from twitter.com to x.com began in May 2024, with X warning users that if they did not manually migrate their passkey or hardware security key authentication by November 10, they would be locked out of their accounts until they migrated or chose a different form of authentication (such as an authenticator app, which hasn’t been affected by the migration).

Lo and behold, November 10 has passed and users are being forced to migrate their authentication method. Unfortunately for them, many users are experiencing error messages during migration, or are being caught in a perpetual loop of redirects.

Passkeys and hardware security keys are supposed to be a quick and secure way to ensure that the person logging in to your account is actually you, but currently for X users, that's not the case.

Outage tracker site Downdetector still shows some users are struggling to log in three days after the deadline, and X hasn’t released an official comment on the matter.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This isn’t the first time X has been subject to a botched security change. In 2023, the Tor onion service that allowed users in areas with restricted or censored internet access to Twitter went down, and thanks to Musk’s massive layoffs the service remained offline.

Elon has made several questionable changes to the platform since its purchase for $44 billion in May 2022, including changes to the way blocking worked on the platform that resulted in millions of users flocking to X-alternative BlueSky. X has also seen large-scale layoffs following Elon’s purchase of the platform.