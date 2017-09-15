So long, Cassini: how NASA's doomed space probe changed everything we know about Saturn

On 15 September, one of NASA's greatest space probes will destroy itself. After thirteen fruitful years studying Saturn, its stunning rings and many of its 62 strange moons, the Cassini space probe is being steered towards the giant planet itself. The first probe to spend any kind of time at Saturn, Cassini – a joint effort of NASA, the European Space Agency and the Italian Space Agency (hence it being named after an Italian astronomer) – has long outlived its planned four-year mission.

Launched in 1997, it's made maximum use of its two onboard cameras to send back over 450,000 incredible photographs, while its instruments have transmitted troves of data. What started as a four-year mission eventually became a whole new mission – the Cassini Solstice Mission – and what it achieved is astounding.