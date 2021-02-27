Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch La Liga game online from anywhere

Two iconic Spanish sides take to the field of the Estadio Ramón tonight knowing that a defeat will likely end their La Liga title hopes. Just two points currently stand between Sevilla in fifth and Barcelona in third, with the Catalan outfit five points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. Follow our guide and you'll be able to watch a Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream and catch all the La Liga football action from anywhere today.

Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream Kick-off is set for 4.15pm local time (CET) today, making it an 3.15pm GMT start for fans based in the UK. Full live stream and TV viewing details are below - and you can watch the big match from anywhere by employing the services of a good VPN.

Julen Lopetegui’s redemption as a managerial force at Seville, following his disastrous spell at Real Madrid, has been one of the season's major talking points - and a win here against a Lionel Messi-lead Barca will continue to restore his reputation.

Currently on a run of five consecutive La Liga wins, Sevilla also have recent bragging rights over their visitors tonight, having beaten Ronald Koeman's side earlier this month in their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg clash (with the second match next week).

After suffering a 4-1 hammering at the hands of PSG in the Champions League last week, Barca responded well with an impressive 3-0 win over Elche on Wednesday, in a match that saw Lionel Messi bag a brace followed by a 73rd minute clincher from Jordi Alba.

The reverse league fixture of this match saw the two side's play out a 1-1 draw in October, with early first-half strikes from Philippe Coutinho and Luuk de Jong, so it's safe to say we're in for an enthralling match today as neither side can afford to lose. Read on for how to watch a Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream right now.

Related: How to watch a La Liga live stream

How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch this clash between these two Spanish footballing rivals online in various countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

It's really easy to do, so don't feel you have to miss out because you finally got to take that well-earned holiday - here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Sevilla vs Barcelona from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the litter. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch La Liga in the UK

La Liga TV has the UK broadcasting rights for Saturday afternoon's big Sevilla vs Barcelona match. The channel, which is run by Premier Sports, is available on TV from £9.99 a month through both Sky and Virgin Media. There's also a streaming-only option available, costing £9.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. Similar to above, you can get La Liga TV on a streaming-only basis for £5.99 a month. You can check out all the various options and subscribe to Premier Sports and La Liga TV here. Build-up for the Sevilla vs Barcelona game begins on the channel at 3pm GMT, ahead of an 3.15pm kick-off. Out of the UK but want to watch your usual La Liga live stream? Just follow the VPN route as described above and you'll be up and running in no time.

Even more goals: watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona: FREE Spanish La Liga live stream in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist beIN Sports has the rights to broadcast La Liga Spanish football until 2024 in the US. It's an exclusive deal, too, and subscribing also means you can watch via the beIN Sports Connect app. Sevilla vs Barcelona kicks off at 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT. beIN Sports can be accessed via most cable providers, but also through streaming services such as fuboTV, where it's offered as part of its entry-level Family package, which costs $64.99 a month for access to more than 110 channels - including nearly all the sports networks you could ask for. It's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. But best of all, fubo offers a FREE 1-week trial, which essentially means you can watch Sevilla vs Barcelona this weekend without paying a penny! And don't forget, a quality VPN will let you take your preferred streaming service with you wherever you go, even if that happens to be abroad.

How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona: live stream La Liga soccer in Canada

As with the US, beIN Sports is where to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona in Canada. Subscribers can also tune in through the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile. If you don't want to subscribe to beIN, then fuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage. Kick-off is scheduled for 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT. Of course, if you are outside Canada right now, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a beIN or fubo login all the same.

Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch La Liga in Australia

If you fancy watching Sevilla vs Barcelona Down Under, you'll need to be a subscriber to the exclusive broadcaster... beIN Sports. Kick-off is scheduled for 2.15am AEDT on Sunday morning. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package. The Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Kayo also lets you watch a load of other great sports, and most enticingly, there's even a free 14-day Kayo Sports trial on offer, so you can check it out for yourself without committing a penny.

As with their Antipodean neighbours, beIN Sports has exclusive rights to show La Liga football in New Zealand, including this huge Sevilla vs Barcelona match, which is scheduled to kick off at 4.15am NZDT. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost or, like in Australia, you can subscribe to a standalone package that can be watched via your laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two-week trial. But unlike in Oz, there's no standalone beIN Sports subscription option.