Sennheiser HD 450BT and HD 350BT headphones launched in India

Sennheiser has announced two new wireless headphones in India, the HD 450BT and HD 350BT. Both the headphones come with the company's signature sound profile with support for voice assistants and a 30-hour battery life.

The HD450BT also features noise cancellation that will let you enjoy your music in peace. It is priced at Rs 14,990 while the HD 350BT retails for Rs 7,490 on online platforms like Amazon India and other major offline retail outlets. Both the headphones are available in black or white color options to choose from.

Sennheiser HD 450BT and HD 350BT are crafted for a bass-centric audio experience with support for high-resolution wireless codecs such as AAC and AptX. The 450BT can also be used in wired mode.

Both the headphones can be paired with a smartphone via the Sennheiser Smart Control app that lets you optimize the audio according to your unique taste with a built-in equalizer, podcast mode, and basic information about the headphone.

The app is also responsible for getting firmware upgrades to the headphones, and you can also view the battery status on it. Sennheiser claims a battery life of 30 hours for both the headphones and also offers fast charging via USB Type-C.

The HD 350BT and HD 450BT headphones are similar in design and aim to offer a comfortable listening experience. There's a dedicated button for interacting with Siri or Google Assistant and other physical buttons for controlling music and calls.